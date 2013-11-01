FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch Publishes New Issue Reports for Several U.S. Asset-Backed Securities
#Market News
November 1, 2013 / 1:15 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch Publishes New Issue Reports for Several U.S. Asset-Backed Securities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published new issue reports for the following U.S. asset-backed securities:

-- Academic Loan Funding Trust 2011-1, Class A Student Loan Asset-Backed Notes

-- Cabela’s Credit Card Master Note Trust Series 2011-II

-- Ford Credit Auto Lease Trust 2011-A

-- Ford Credit Auto Lease Trust 2011-B

-- Mercedes-Benz Auto Receivables Trust 2011-1

-- MMAF Equipment Finance LLC Series 2011-A

-- Nissan Auto Lease Trust 2011-A

-- Oklahoma Student Loan Authority, Series 2011-1

The reports are available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the respective link.

