RPT-Fitch Publishes New UK OFTO Dashboard

March 17 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published its dashboard of UK offshore transmission owners (OFTOs).

In the UK, independent companies, the OFTOs, operate the transmission lines connecting offshore wind farms to the national grid. OFTOs are selected through a competitive tender process. To date nine OFTO licenses have been awarded, representing a total transfer value over GBP1.4bn.

The dashboard highlights the low risk profile of the asset class, which benefits from supportive regulation. In addition, the dashboard identifies cable burial and sea bed conditions, operating cost budget and projects’ liquidity as the typical key areas of analytical focus. The report further recognises that projects’ performance track record is still limited but has been strong so far, although repair costs associated with one failure were materially higher than expected. A comparison with UK social infrastructure projects rated by Fitch emphasises the sector’s higher operational risk, resulting in a potentially more volatile cash flow, which is however mitigated by supportive regulation.

