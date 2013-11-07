Fitch Publishes Petercam Equities Europe's 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Petercam Equities Europe here PARIS, November 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Petercam Equities Europe's, a fund managed by Petercam Institutional Asset Management (Petercam IAM), 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'Strong' rating reflects the fund's disciplined investment approach which is supported by in-depth research and portfolio management resources. In Fitch's view, the strong track record of the fund demonstrates the edge that Petercam IAM has in European midcap stock picking. Fund Presentation Petercam Equities Europe is a UCITS IV-compliant Belgium SICAV with EUR226m of assets as of end-September 2013, investing in European equities. The objective is to outperform the benchmark (MSCI Europe Net Dividends Reinvested) by 2.5% on average on a three-year rolling period, with a tracking error below 6%. Investment Process The fund's active, long-term investment approach is primarily based on bottom-up fundamental stock-picking and also incorporates top-down thematic views. The fund is fully invested, and has a mid- to large-cap, growth bias but no sector bias. Portfolio construction is not constrained by the fund's benchmark, although risk guidelines limit deviation from the benchmark. Resources A group of three seasoned portfolio managers (PM), including Petercam's Equity CIO, makes investment decisions by consensus. Stock research is conducted by a dedicated equity analyst team of nine, specialised by sector. An independent investment risk team of six oversees and challenges PM's decisions, making full use of third-party risk analytics. Petercam IAM has outsourced its middle office and IT functions to Lombard Odier since 2012. Track Record Launched in 1991, the fund has consistently outperformed its peers, as indicated in the Lipper score of four (second best) obtained over 10 years. At end-October 2013, it outperformed its benchmark by 3% and its category by close to 10% over the past three years with a tracking error of 2.4%. Fund Manager Petercam IAM is wholly owned by Petercam SA, which was founded in 1968 and 70% of the equity is owned by 13 partners. It had EUR13.6bn assets under management at end-June 2013, with 35.5% invested in European equities. The company's historical focus has been in European assets and investors. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the investment or operational processes or resources dedicated to the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a downgrade of the rating. For example, this may be manifested in significant structural deterioration in the fund's performance or departure of key investment professionals. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk management, and the quality of the fund's operational infrastructure. For more information, please see www.fundmanagement.fitchratings.com To receive forthcoming Fund Quality Rating research, opt in here Contacts: Primary Analyst Manuel Arrive, CFA Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 77 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau Paris 75008 Secondary Analyst Charlotte Quiniou, CFA Director +33 1 44 29 92 81 Committee Chairman Aymeric Poizot, CFA, CAIA Managing Director +33 1 44 29 92 76 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Rating Criteria', dated 19 September 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Fund Quality Ratings Criteria: Assessing Fundsâ€™ Investment Processes and Operational Attributes here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.