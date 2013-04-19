FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch Publishes Presentation on Spain's Sovereign Rating
April 19, 2013 / 1:31 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch Publishes Presentation on Spain's Sovereign Rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published a sovereign group presentation on Spain (including speaking notes). The presentation examines the main drivers of Spain’s rating, both financial and economic.

The presentation also looks in more detail at the composition of Spain’s high joblessness and highlights some worsening trends, as unemployment benefits start to run off and unemployment shifts towards higher-skilled workers on permanent contracts.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Presentation on Spain’s Sovereign Rating

