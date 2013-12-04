Fitch Publishes Profiles of Five European CLO2.0 Managers

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Profile Reports for five European CLO 2.0 managers, with combined outstanding CLO assets under management (AUM) of EUR21bn as of end-September 2013, including EUR2bn of newly-issued CLO2.0. The five managers are: 3i Debt Management Investments Limited Alcentra Limited (Asset Manager Rating: 'Highest Standards') CELF Advisors LLP Intermediate Capital Managers Limited Pinebridge Investments Europe Limited More profile reports will follow, as Fitch expands its coverage. 12 CLO managers came to market in Europe during 9M13, with two managers (CELF Advisors LLP and Blackstone/GSO) issuing twice. All but one of these managers had experience managing CLOs prior to the credit crisis. Additionally, seven of these managers also have affiliated platforms that manage US CLOs. A total of 14 CLOs with combined AUM of EUR4.7bn had been issued in Europe in 2013 as of end-September 2013. Fitch expects EUR7.0bn - EUR7.5bn to be issued for the full year in Europe through an estimated 18 to 20 separate transactions. This total substantially lags the US market with USD57.1bn issued through 115 deals year to date, but nonetheless indicates there is some appetite for European CLO 2.0. CLO 2.0 are characterised by larger fixed (IE bond) buckets and higher asset quality (typically 90% senior secured) than CLOs issued pre crisis. Transaction documents also include language around "skin in the game", requiring managers to hold either equity or a vertical slice of the CLO. Fitch recently published a compilation of CLO Asset Manager Profile Reports for 46 active US managers. The managers represented in this handbook had all issued at least one CLO 2.0 as of the end of 1H13. The second edition will be published in 1H14 and will include profiles on European CLO 2.0 managers. Fitch's CLO Asset Manager Profiles provide investors with an independent assessment of a manager's capabilities that allows them to benchmark managers against each other. They contain a combination of key manager facts and attributes, as well as a summary of Fitch's manager assessment. The manager assessment provides information about and Fitch's opinion on the five primary areas Fitch considers under its Asset Manager Rating criteria: Company; Controls; Investments; Operations; and Technology. A summary of Fitch's opinion on each CLO manager can also be found in an appendix to Fitch's CLO presale reports. The Profiles provide a standardised, high-level overview of a given CLO asset manager. They cannot be compared with the depth of analysis incorporated in Fitch's Asset Manager Ratings, such as the 'Highest Standards' rating of Alcentra Limited and Avoca Capital (see full rating reports, dated 13 September 2013 and 7 August 2013, respectively, at www.fitchratings.com). 