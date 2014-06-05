Fitch Publishes Rating on CTBC Bank's Basel III Tier 1 Bond at 'A(twn)'/RWN

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the National Long-Term Rating on CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.'s (CTBC Bank) upcoming TWD20bn perpetual non-cumulative subordinated bonds of 'A(twn)', on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The company's subordinated bonds will be issued in two tranches of TWD10bn each. They carry fixed coupon rates of 3.7% and 4.0%, with first call dates being 10 years and 12 years after issuance respectively. The proceeds, which qualify as Taiwanese Basel III Tier 1 capital, will be used to refinance maturing debts and enhance the bank's capitalization. KEY RATING DRIVERS - Debt Rating Fitch rates the bonds four notches down from CTBC Bank's anchor rating, its Viability Rating (VR) of 'a' that is equivalent to 'AA+(twn)' on the National Rating scale. The notching comprises two notches for non-performance risk, based on standard and less-easily triggered profit and capital thresholds for coupon omission and deferral, and two notches for poor recovery prospects. The notching is in accordance with Fitch's criteria on rating bank subordinated and hybrid securities. The bank's VR is currently on RWN because the planned acquisition of The Tokyo Star Bank, Ltd. (Tokyo Star Bank) by CTBC Bank will probably weaken the bank's core capitalisation and consolidated earnings quality. Fitch will resolve the Rating Watch when there is greater clarity on CTBC Bank's consolidated financials, likely in August 2014. Tokyo Star Bank follows Basel II standards for its capital requirements and Japanese GAAP for its financial reporting, while CTBC Bank uses Basel III standards and IFRS. Fitch does not ascribe any equity credit to the instrument as it does not accord full discretion to the issuer on coupon payments, which limits its loss absorption flexibility to support the issuer's viability. RATING SENSITIVITIES - Debt Rating Any rating action on CTBC Bank will trigger a similar move on the debt rating. The other ratings on CTBC Bank are unchanged and are as follows: Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'A'; on RWN Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1'; on RWN National Long-Term Rating at 'AA+(twn)'; on RWN National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(twn)'; on RWN Viability Rating at 'a'; on RWN Support Rating at '3' Support Rating Floor at 'BB+' Senior unsecured bonds' National Long-Term Rating at 'AA+(twn)'; on RWN Subordinated bonds' Long-Term Rating at 'A-'; on RWN, and National Long-Term Rating at 'AA(twn)'; on RWN Perpetual cumulative New Taiwan dollar subordinated bonds' Long-Term Rating at 'BBB'; on RWN, and National Long-Term Rating at 'A+(twn)'; on RWN Perpetual cumulative US dollar subordinated bonds' Long-Term Rating at 'BBB'; on RWN Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National ratings in Taiwan. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 31 January 2014, "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities", dated 31 January 2014 and "National Scale Rating Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 