RPT-Fitch Publishes Rating on CTBC Bank's Basel III Tier 1 Bond at 'A(twn)'/RWN

June 5 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published the National Long-Term Rating on CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.’s (CTBC Bank) upcoming TWD20bn perpetual non-cumulative subordinated bonds of ‘A(twn)', on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).

The company’s subordinated bonds will be issued in two tranches of TWD10bn each. They carry fixed coupon rates of 3.7% and 4.0%, with first call dates being 10 years and 12 years after issuance respectively. The proceeds, which qualify as Taiwanese Basel III Tier 1 capital, will be used to refinance maturing debts and enhance the bank’s capitalization.

KEY RATING DRIVER - Debt Rating

Fitch rates the bonds four notches down from CTBC Bank’s anchor rating, its Viability Rating (VR) of ‘a’ that is equivalent to ‘AA+(twn)’ on the National Rating scale. The notching comprises two notches for non-performance risk, based on standard and less-easily triggered profit and capital thresholds for coupon omission and deferral, and two notches for poor recovery prospects. The notching is in accordance with Fitch’s criteria on rating bank subordinated and hybrid securities.

The bank’s VR is currently on RWN because the planned acquisition of The Tokyo Star Bank, Ltd. (Tokyo Star Bank) by CTBC Bank will probably weaken the bank’s core capitalisation and consolidated earnings quality. Fitch will resolve the Rating Watch when there is greater clarity on CTBC Bank’s consolidated financials, likely in August 2014. Tokyo Star Bank follows Basel II standards for its capital requirements and Japanese GAAP for its financial reporting, while CTBC Bank uses Basel III standards and IFRS.

Fitch does not ascribe any equity credit to the instrument as it does not accord full discretion to the issuer on coupon payments, which limits its loss absorption flexibility to support the issuer’s viability.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - Debt Rating

Any rating action on CTBC Bank will trigger a similar move on the debt rating.

The other ratings on CTBC Bank are unchanged and are as follows:

Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at ‘A’; on RWN

Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at ‘F1’; on RWN

National Long-Term Rating at ‘AA+(twn)'; on RWN

National Short-Term Rating at ‘F1+(twn)'; on RWN

Viability Rating at ‘a’; on RWN

Support Rating at ‘3’

Support Rating Floor at ‘BB+’

Senior unsecured bonds’ National Long-Term Rating at ‘AA+(twn)'; on RWN

Subordinated bonds’ Long-Term Rating at ‘A-'; on RWN, and National Long-Term Rating at ‘AA(twn)'; on RWN

Perpetual cumulative New Taiwan dollar subordinated bonds’ Long-Term Rating at ‘BBB’; on RWN, and National Long-Term Rating at ‘A+(twn)'; on RWN

Perpetual cumulative US dollar subordinated bonds’ Long-Term Rating at ‘BBB’; on RWN