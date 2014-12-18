Fitch Publishes Rating on Standard Chartered Bank (Taiwan)'s Basel III Tier 2 Bond at 'AA+(twn)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the National Long-Term Rating on Standard Chartered Bank (Taiwan) Ltd.'s (SCBTL) upcoming USD200m subordinated unsecured bond at 'AA+(twn)'. The bond carries a fixed coupon rate of 4.5% and matures on 18 December 2024. The proceeds, which qualify as Taiwanese Basel III Tier 2 capital (B3T2), will be used to refinance maturing debts and enhance the bank's regulatory capital. KEY RATING DRIVER - Debt Rating Fitch typically rates Taiwanese B3T2 debt two notches below an issuer's anchor rating, which normally is the issuer's Viability Rating (VR). This comprises zero notches for non-performance risk, as this is already captured by the Viability Rating, and two for loss severity, reflecting the poor recovery prospects for Taiwanese B3T2 notes at the point of non-viability or government receivership. Fitch believes Taiwan's authorities would only move a bank into insolvency administration when it reaches a very low capital level or a 2% capital adequacy ratio, reducing the recovery prospects for B3T2 notes. In SCBTL's case, the starting anchor rating for the B3T2 notes is parent Standard Chartered Bank's (SCB; AA-/Negative) VR of 'aa-' as Fitch believes the parent has a strong interest in supporting its subsidiary to prevent it from hitting the point at which loss-absorption features kick in. SCBTL's B3T2 issuance is aligned with SCB's capital planning strategy. The usual two-notch difference for Taiwanese B3T2 notes has been compressed to one on the National Rating scale in SCBTL's case. This is because SCB's Viability Rating is higher than Taiwan's sovereign Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of 'A+'. As a result, SCBTL's B3T2 notes are rated at 'AA+(twn)', one notch below its National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(twn)'. The National Rating scale with the subscript "(twn)" provides a relative measure of creditworthiness within Taiwan. The best risk within Taiwan is rated 'AAA(twn)'. RATING SENSITIVITIES - Debt Rating A downgrade in SCB's ratings, including its Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and VR, could lead to a similar move on SCBTL. The B3T2 bond's National Long-Term Rating will be downgraded if SCBTL's IDR is downgraded by one notch, and will remain unchanged if SCBTL's IDR is upgraded by one notch. The other ratings on SCBTL are unchanged and are as follows: - Long-Term IDR of 'AA-'; Negative Outlook - Short-Term IDR of 'F1+' - National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(twn)'; Stable Outlook - National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(twn)' - Viability Rating of 'bbb' - Support Rating of '1' - Senior unsecured debt National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(twn)' - Subordinated debt National Long-Term Rating of 'AA+(twn)' Contact: Primary Analyst Cherry Huang, CFA Director +886 2 8175 7603 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei Secondary Analyst Jack Chiu Associate Director +886 2 8175 7606 Committee Chairperson Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National ratings in Taiwan. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 31 January 2014, and "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.