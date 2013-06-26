RPT-Fitch publishes Russian bank 5M13 datawatch

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 26 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published the latest edition of ‘Russian Bank Monthly Datawatch’, a monthly publication of spreadsheets with key data from Russian banks’ statutory accounts. The new issue includes numbers as of 1 June 2013, as well as changes in May 2013, changes made since end-2012 and illustrative charts showing changes since end-2012 for the main state-related, privately-owned, foreign-owned and retail banks.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Russian Banks Datawatch 5M13 - June 2013

here