RPT-Fitch Publishes Russian Banks 9M13 Datawatch

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Oct 24 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published the latest edition of its ‘Russian Banks Monthly Datawatch’, a monthly publication of spreadsheets with key data from 100 selected Russian banks’ statutory accounts. Starting with this issue on quarterly basis Datawatch will also be supplemented with summary statutory profit and loss data and ratios.

The current issue includes:

-Balance sheet numbers as of 1 October 2013, as well as changes made during September 2013 and since 1 January 2013

-Profit and loss statements for Q313 and 9M13 and related analytical ratios such as interest yields, margins, efficiency, etc

-Charts illustrating balance sheet changes from the beginning of 2013 and profit and loss statement analysis for 9M13 for the main state-related, privately-owned, foreign-owned and retail banks

-Written commentary about the main changes to the figures and trends in the

Russian banking system

The issue is available in two versions: excel and pdf, both available on www.fitchratings.com

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Russian Banks Datawatch 9M13

here