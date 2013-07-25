FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch publishes Russian banks H113 datawatch
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 25, 2013 / 12:47 PM / in 4 years

RPT-Fitch publishes Russian banks H113 datawatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 25 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published the H113 edition of its ‘Russian Banks Monthly Datawatch’, a monthly publication of spreadsheets with key data from Russian banks’ statutory accounts. The new issue includes numbers as of 1 July 2013, as well as changes since June and since the beginning of 2013.

The H113 Datawatch is also supplemented with a brief update about the trends in the Russian banking sector and main developments since 1 April when Fitch published a broader commentary on the subject.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Russian Banks Datawatch H113

here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.