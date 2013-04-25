FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch Publishes Russian Banks Q113 Datawatch
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 25, 2013 / 11:07 AM / in 4 years

RPT-Fitch Publishes Russian Banks Q113 Datawatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeat for additonal subscribers)

April 25 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published the latest edition of its ‘Russian Banks Monthly Datawatch’, a monthly publication of spreadsheets with key data from Russian banks’ statutory accounts. The new issue includes numbers as of 1 April 2013, as well as changes since March and since the beginning of 2013.

The current issue of Datawatch is also supplemented with the brief update about the trends in the Russian banking sector and main developments since 1 January when Fitch previously published a broader commentary on the subject.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Russian Banks Q113 Datawatch

here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.