RPT-Fitch Publishes Russian Telecoms and Media Presentation
#Credit Markets
June 17, 2014 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-Fitch Publishes Russian Telecoms and Media Presentation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 17 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published the slides from its Russian and CIS telecoms and media business breakfast held in Moscow, Russia on 27 May 2014 and entitled ‘Russian and CIS Telecom Market: In the Consolidation Mood’. The presentation includes Fitch’s expectations for the future of the Russian telecom and media markets, analysis of the sector’s financial trends, leverage and liquidity situation.

The presentation, entitled “Russian and CIS Telecom Market: In the Consolidation Mood”, is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Russian and CIS Telecom Market: In the Consolidation Mood

here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
