RPT-Fitch Publishes Second Edition of CLO Asset Manager Handbook
April 22, 2014 / 1:16 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-Fitch Publishes Second Edition of CLO Asset Manager Handbook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeat for additional suubscribers)

April 22 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published the second edition of its CLO Asset Manager Handbook, which contains profile reports for 66 CLO managers.Following the successful launch of the first edition in October 2013, Fitch has expanded the Handbook’s coverage by increasing the number of U.S. managers and including European managers. The agency has also enhanced and further standardized the content of the profile reports, with all information presented as of year-end 2013. The Handbook will now be published on an annual basis.

Fitch’s profile reports provide investors with a consistent framework for evaluating and benchmarking managers against each other. They contain a combination of key manager facts and attributes, including corporate structure, key personnel, assets under management and CLOs under management. In the case of 32 managers, Fitch’s Fund and Asset Manager Ratings and Structured Credit teams conducted operational risk assessments and reviewed the managers’ investment processes. The profile reports for those managers also include ‘The Fitch View’ -- Fitch’s assessment of the managers’ qualifications, strengths, potential areas of concern and any mitigating factors.

The CLO Asset Manager Handbook is available at ‘www.fitchratings.com’ or by clicking on the below link.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: CLO Asset Manager Handbook

here

