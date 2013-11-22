Fitch Publishes Special Report on Protected Cell Insurance Captives

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Protected Cell Companies (Initial Thoughts) here CHICAGO, November 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes the legal separation of the protected cells, the credit profile of the protected cell sponsor and the credit profile of the protected cell company are important considerations when analyzing a captive insurer organized as a protected cell. Accessibility, if any, to the assets in the general account is a potential credit positive. A protected cell company is an insurer that consists of a general account, or core, and one or more protected cells. A protected cell company and its protected cells are a single legal entity, though the individual protected cells are designed to be segregated from each other in the event of a protected cell's insolvency. Cell company legislation has been enacted in several jurisdictions throughout the world, including 10 U.S. states. Clearly the legislative intent is that the assets of each cell are segregated and not available to satisfy the creditors of another cell in the event of that second cell's insolvency. However, in most jurisdictions the cells are not organized as separate legal entities. Further, there is not a substantial history of these structures being successfully defended, or even challenged, in court. This introduces uncertainty into the rating process for protected cells. "It may be helpful to borrow insight from structured finance," said Don Thorpe, senior director of the Insurance group at Fitch, "In structured finance, it is common to obtain legal opinions regarding the enforceability of contracts and the nonconsolidation of the transaction parties in the event of one transaction party's insolvency. This is often referred to as bankruptcy remoteness." Fitch also believes the financial strength of both the captive sponsor and the entity that sponsors the protected cell company could affect the credit profile of the individual protected cell. This will depend on the degree of linkage between the entities and structural mitigants, if any. Once again, Fitch believes there are analogies that can be drawn between protected cell companies and structured finance. Some protected cell credit profiles may benefit from access to the assets of the protected cell company's general account. However, this will require a thorough analysis of the applicable regulations, and agreements between the protected cells and the protected cell companies, if any. Thus, this determination would rely heavily on the individual circumstances. A full report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Donald F. Thorpe, CPA, CFA Senior Director +1 312 606-2353 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Keith M. Buckley Managing Director +1 312 368-3211 Jeff Mohrenweiser Senior Director +1 312 368-3182 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.