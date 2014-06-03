Fitch Publishes Swiss Mortgage Assumptions; No Rating Impact

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Criteria Addendum: Switzerland - Residential Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions here FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has newly published criteria assumptions for assessing credit risk in Swiss residential mortgage loan pools. The criteria replace the assumptions laid out in the rating reports of the Swiss covered bond programmes rated by Fitch. It does not have any impact on the existing covered bond ratings. Fitch has set its 'Bsf' foreclosure frequency (FF) assumption at 0.96% for a Swiss five-year mortgage loan. This assumption was derived from historical performance data of several Swiss originators. Mortgage loans in Switzerland often have a fairly short term (five to 10 years). The loan contracts - often consisting of several tranches with different characteristics such as term or interest rate - are usually refinanced at maturity with a new loan. Under Swiss regulation, loans have to be amortised in 20 years to 66.7% loan to value (LTV). Thereafter the outstanding loan balances are usually held at approximately 60%-66% LTV to maintain tax advantages. A refinancing might prove difficult in times of economic stress, when banks are no longer able or willing to extend or renew loans. As a result, a loan's contractual maturity might not necessarily be a reflection of its risk horizon in a stressed economic environment. To account for this risk, Fitch applies maturity adjustment factors (MAFs) to the 'Bsf' FF, thus increasing it. The MAFs are determined by analysing the loan's risk horizon under stressed conditions (the method and rationale are described in detail in the criteria report). When setting its loss severity assumptions, Fitch differentiates between eight Swiss regions. This reflects the heterogeneity of price development in the different regions: for example, price appreciation in the Lake Geneva region has been significantly higher than in other regions. In addition, the agency also differentiates by houses vs. flats - price development for flats is considered to be higher-risk than for houses. Swiss property prices have been gaining momentum since 2000. In 2013, prices increased on average by approximately 2.5% for houses and 4% for flats. However, this was a lower rate of increase than in previous years. The main drivers for price appreciation are low interest rates, a stable economy, rise of disposable income and steady net immigration. Fitch expects property prices to stabilise in the medium term. Despite high price levels in certain regions, the agency does not expect an abrupt price decline. Nevertheless, to reflect uncertainties Fitch set a 'Bsf' house price decline (HPD) assumption varying from 4% (for example, houses and flats in eastern Switzerland) to 15% (flats in Lake Geneva region), depending on the recent price increases in each region. The 'AAA' HPD levels allow for substantial buffer over the historical peak-to-trough price development. They range from 25% (for example, houses in eastern Switzerland) to 60% (flats in Lake Geneva region). The quick sale adjustment (QSA) reflects the likelihood of additional price declines if a repossessed property must be sold in a falling market and/or within a short period. Historical foreclosure data, comparing the market price of the property at the time of a forced sale with prices achieved in the sales process, are the basis for Fitch's QSA assumptions. Fitch identified limited differences in observed QSAs by region or property type and therefore did not differentiate. The agency assumed across all rating scenarios a QSA of 15%, which includes some buffer over the observed country-wide average to address data limitations. Our market value decline (MVD) assumptions, being a combination of HPD and QSA, range from 66% (flats in Lake Geneva region) to 18% (for example, houses and flats in eastern Switzerland). The HPD and MVD assumptions for individual regions and property types, as well as for the different rating categories can be found in the criteria report. The report entitled "EMEA Criteria Addendum - Switzerland: Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions" should be read together with "EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria", "EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria", and "EMEA RMBS Cash Flow Analysis Criteria", dated 28 May 2014 for a comprehensive understanding of Fitch's approach to rating Swiss RMBS and covered bonds. The report entitled "EMEA Criteria Addendum - Switzerland: Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions" should be read together with "EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria", "EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria", and "EMEA RMBS Cash Flow Analysis Criteria", dated 28 May 2014 for a comprehensive understanding of Fitch's approach to rating Swiss RMBS and covered bonds. 