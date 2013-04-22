FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch publishes the weekly wire compendium of commentary
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 22, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch publishes the weekly wire compendium of commentary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 22 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

The latest issue of Weekly Wire, a compendium of the credit commentary published on Fitch Wire through the week, is now available. The newsletter is published every Monday. For the current edition, please click on the Related Research link. To subscribe to Fitch Wire’s daily email please write to louise.warner@fitchratings.com

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: The Weekly Wire - The Week’s Top Stories From Fitch Wire

here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.