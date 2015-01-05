Fitch Publishes UK Life Insurance Outlook Dashboard

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: UK Life Insurance Dashboard - 2015 Outlook here LONDON, January 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a dashboard on the UK life insurance sector, summarising the outlook for the sector. The rating outlook is stable, indicating that most ratings are likely to be affirmed in the next one to two years. This is despite threats to profitability from a number of government initiatives on pensions and increased regulatory scrutiny into how insurers treat their customers. As announced in the 2014 UK Budget, customers will no longer have to buy an annuity with their pension pots. Fitch expects the GBP12bn-a-year annuity market to shrink by at least one-third as many savers will access their pensions as cash or via drawdown products instead. However, most major insurers will be able to absorb the negative effects because they have diverse businesses and strong capital positions - important factors underpinning their credit ratings. The dashboard shows how sales of annuities fared in 1H14, gives an update on insurers' capital positions and identifies some important developments to keep track of. The 'UK Life Insurance Dashboard - 2015 Outlook' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: David Prowse Senior Director +44 20 3530 1250 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Clara Hughes Senior Director +44 20 3530 1249 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.