FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch Publishes Unrated Issuer Report on Direct Line Insurance Group plc
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 9, 2013 / 8:52 AM / in 4 years

RPT-Fitch Publishes Unrated Issuer Report on Direct Line Insurance Group plc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published an Unrated Issuer Report (UIR) on Direct Line Insurance Group plc (Direct Line). UIRs provide analytical perspective and transparency on key issues that impact an organisation’s creditworthiness, but without providing a credit rating or rating-like opinion.

In addition to highlighting what Fitch considers to be Direct Line’s main credit issues and trends, the report takes a closer look at:

--Improving Profitability

A peer analysis rounds out the UIR.

UIRs are not solicited by the issuer, and Fitch receives no compensation from the issuer for the provision of an UIR. While an UIR is typically based primarily on public information, Fitch analysts may ask questions of an issuer’s management while preparing an UIR. The level of management participation, if any, can vary significantly from case to case.

The report is available at www.fitchratings.com.

What Are Unrated Issuer Reports?

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.