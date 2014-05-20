Fitch Publishes Unrated Issuer Report on Great Eastern Life

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published an Unrated Issuer Report (UIR) on The Great Eastern Life Assurance Life Company Ltd (Great Eastern Life). UIRs provide analytical perspective and transparency on key issues that impact an organisation's creditworthiness, but without providing a credit rating or rating-like opinion. In addition to highlighting what Fitch considers to be Great Eastern Life's main credit issues and trends, the report takes a closer look at: -- Dominant Franchise Supports Growth -- Well-Capitalised and Financially Flexible A peer analysis rounds out the UIR. UIRs are not solicited by the issuer, and Fitch receives no compensation from the issuer for the provision of an UIR. While a UIR is typically based primarily on public information, Fitch analysts may ask questions of an issuer's management while preparing an UIR. The level of management participation, if any, can vary significantly from case to case. The report is available at www.fitchratings.com. For more information on Unrated Issuer Reports, please go to: here. Contact: Wan Siew Wai Senior Director +65 6796 7217 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Thomas Ng Analyst +65 6796 7224 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: The Great Eastern Life Assurance Company Limited here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.