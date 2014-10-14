Fitch Publishes Unrated Issuer Report on Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published an Unrated Issuer Report (UIR) on Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (AGII). UIRs provide analytical perspective and transparency on key issues that impact an organization's creditworthiness but without providing a credit rating or rating-like opinion. In addition to highlighting what Fitch considers to be AGII's main credit issues and trends, the report takes a closer look at: --Specialty strategy; --Profitability and debt servicing. A peer analysis and a summary of market-based indicators are also included in the UIR. UIRs are not solicited by the issuer, and Fitch receives no compensation from the issuer for the provision of a UIR. While a UIR is typically based primarily on public information, Fitch analysts may ask questions of an issuer's management while preparing a UIR. The level of management participation, if any, can vary significantly from case to case. Contact: Primary Analyst Jung Hyun Kim, CFA, KICPA Associate Director +1-212-908-0364 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Martha M. Butler, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-3191 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. For more information on Unrated Issuer Reports please go to: here. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'U.S. Excess and Surplus Lines Market Review' (September 2014); --'U.S. Property/Casualty Industry Statutory Results and Forecast' (June 2014); --'Commercial Lines Market Update' (April 2014); --'Property/Casualty Insurers' 2013 Financial Results' (March 2014); --'Bermuda 2014 Market Update' (January 2014); --'2014 Outlook: U.S. Property/Casualty Insurance' (December 2013) Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (Competitive Pressures May Check Profit Improvement) here U.S. Excess and Surplus Lines Market Review here U.S. Property/Casualty Industry Statutory Results and Forecast (2014 Profit Deterioration Anticipated) here Commercial Lines Market Update here Property/Casualty Insurersâ€™ 2013 Financial Results here Bermuda 2014 Market Update here 2014 Outlook: U.S. Property/Casualty Insurance here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.