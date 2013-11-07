FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch Publishes Updated Criteria for Asset-Backed Commercial Paper
#Credit Markets
November 7, 2013 / 1:51 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch Publishes Updated Criteria for Asset-Backed Commercial Paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 7 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published an updated criteria report outlining the methodology used by Fitch to analyze the ratings for asset-backed commercial paper. This report updates and replaces the prior report dated Nov. 8, 2012. There were no substantive changes.

The full ‘Global Rating Criteria for Asset-Backed Commercial Paper’ report is available on the Fitch web site, at ‘www.fitchratings.com’, or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Global Rating Criteria for Asset-Backed Commercial Paper

here

