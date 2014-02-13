FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch Publishes Updated Rating Criteria for RMBS in Latin America
February 13, 2014 / 2:06 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch Publishes Updated Rating Criteria for RMBS in Latin America

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Feb 13 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings today published an updated residential mortgage backed security cross-sector criteria report titled ‘Rating Criteria for RMBS in Latin America’. This report updates and replaces the prior criteria report with the same name, dated Feb. 15, 2013. There have been no material changes in approach from the previous version; therefore, Fitch expects no impact on existing ratings.

The report presents Fitch’s analytical approach to rating RMBS in Latin America and outlines the unique features of these transactions. Additionally, the report details key rating drivers associated with Latin American RMBS.

The criteria provide an overarching framework for the analysis of Latin American residential mortgages. Many detailed criteria assumptions remain country-specific. In order to capture the unique characteristics of each local economy, credit, and housing markets, individual country-specific assumptions are available in addendums published on Fitch’s website, www.fitchratings.com, which are to be read in conjunction with this criteria report.

