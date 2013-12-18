Fitch Publishes Updated Sector Credit Factors Report for U.S. Health Insurers

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published an updated sector-specific special report describing the credit factors the agency uses to analyze U.S. health insurers. The report titled 'Health Insurance and Managed Care (U.S.) Sector Credit Factors,' replaces a previous version published Jan. 29, 2013. Changes from the previous report focus on the role the U.S. Government plays in the sector and how it effectively caps ratings at the 'AA' rating category, a reduction in the potential and probable rating ranges derived from the industry profile and operating environment of the Medicare and Medicaid markets, and reductions in size and scale rating category guidelines. The changes do not affect the ratings levels of Fitch-rated U.S. health insurance and managed care companies. The updated 'Health Insurance and Managed Care (U.S.) Sector Credit Factors,' special report supplements Fitch's master criteria 'Insurance Rating Methodology'. Both reports are available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the links below. Contact: Mark Rouck Senior Director +1-368-2085 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60603 Greg Dickerson Director +1-212-908-0220 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Nov. 13, 2013). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Health Insurance and Managed Care (U.S.) here Insurance Rating Methodology -- Amended here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.