FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch Publishes Updated Unrated Issuer Report on Molina Healthcare, Inc.
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 16, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-Fitch Publishes Updated Unrated Issuer Report on Molina Healthcare, Inc.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 16 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings today published an Unrated Issuer Report (UIR) on Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH). UIRs provide analytical perspective and transparency on key issues that impact an organization’s creditworthiness, but without providing a credit rating or rating-like opinion.

The report highlight’s MOH’s growth-related initiatives, which Fitch considers the company’s main credit issue, and takes a closer look at MOH’s potential capitalization metrics and operational challenges if those objectives are met. A peer analysis rounds out the UIR.

UIRs are not solicited by the issuer, and Fitch receives no compensation from the issuer for the provision of an UIR. While an UIR is typically based primarily on public information, Fitch analysts may ask questions of an issuer’s management while preparing an UIR. The level of management participation, if any, can vary significantly from case to case.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.