Fitch Publishes U.S. Healthcare Stats Report for 4Q'12

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Healthcare Stats Quarterly - Fourth-Quarter 2012 here CHICAGO, April 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its 'U.S. Healthcare Stats Quarterly' report for the fourth quarter of 2012. The report provides a summary of the operating performance and credit metrics of the companies in this sector over the past four years. It includes company-specific key credit strengths and concerns and a summary of the companies' liquidity positions, including debt maturities, as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2012. Aggregated credit trends and uses of cash are depicted in more than 50 charts, and a summary of Fitch's latest ratings changes are also included. The report is available on the Fitch web site at 'www.fitchratings.com.'