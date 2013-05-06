Fitch Publishes U.S. Media & Entertainment Stats Quarterly

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Media and Entertainment Stats Quarterly -- Fourth-Quarter 2012 here NEW YORK, May 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its 'Media and Entertainment Stats Quarterly' report. This report provides a summary of operating performance, credit metrics, and liquidity positions of the companies in the U.S. media & entertainment sector, as well as key credit strengths and concerns. Contact: Rolando Larrondo Director +1-212-908-9189 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Shawn Gannon Associate Director +1-212-908-0223 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Pay Television Industry - Revolution in Evolution' (May 1, 2013) --'An Exclusive Preview - Fitch's 2013 Movie Exhibitor Outlook and Analysis' (April 12, 2013) --'H-OTT Topic, Limited Credit Impact - Vol. 2' (April 8, 2013) --'U.S. Media & Entertainment Event Risk Dashboards' (April 8, 2013) --'2013 Outlook: Media & Entertainment' (Dec. 13, 2012); --'Credit Encyclo-Media Volume V: Fitch's Comprehensive Analysis of the U.S. Media & Entertainment Sector' (Sept. 13, 2012); --'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 8, 2012. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Pay Television Industry â€” Revolution in Evolutihere An Exclusive Preview â€” Fitch's 2013 Movie Exhibitor Oulook and Analysis here H-OTT Topic, Limited Credit Impact â€” Vol. 2 here U.S. Media & Entertainment Event Risk Dashboards here 2013 Media and Entertainment Outlook here Credit Encyclo-Media Volume V: Fitch's Comprehensive Analysis of the U.S. Media & Entertainment Sector here Corporate Rating Methodology here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.