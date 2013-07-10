Fitch Publishes U.S. Retail Stats Quarterly for First Quarter 2013

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, July 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its U.S. Retail Stats Quarterly for the first quarter of 2013. The report provides an overview of key economic data, operating and credit trends in the U.S. retail industry, and a summary of individual companies' operating and credit metrics for 44 retailers on which Fitch maintains public ratings, private credit opinions, as well as some select non-rated names. In addition, the report highlights key credit strengths and concerns and provides a summary of company liquidity positions for the latest reported period. KEY HIGHLIGHTS: Retail Sales Gaining Momentum: After a weak start to the year, Fitch expects retail sales growth (excluding autos) to continue the positive momentum seen over the last couple of months to finish the year in the 4% range. May's advanced estimate revealed a year-over-year increase of 4%, adding to the positive trend of increasing monthly year-over-year increases since February's low of 0.3%, indicating that the effects of the payroll tax hike are waning. Retail sales in the year-to-date period through May 2013 are up 3%. As the key spending seasons such as back-to-school and the holidays approach, year-over-year comparisons will become easier. Signs of Consumer Recovery: Consumer confidence reached 81.4 in June, topping levels not seen since January 2008. While the unemployment level remained unchanged in the June report at 7.6%, the number of jobs added monthly has shown an improving trend. June saw 195,000 jobs added and April and May were revised upward by a total of 70,000 jobs in the latest report. Furthermore, an average of 202,000 jobs have been added monthly in 2013, an improvement from the averages of 175,250 and 182,750 for 2011 and 2012, respectively. The change in real earnings is also showing signs of improvement, with the second quarterly positive increase in the quarter ended March 2013, after seven consecutive quarters of declines. Operating and Credit Trends Broadly Stable: Operating and credit trends in the retail sector are generally steady, as shown on pages 6-7. Free cash flow (FCF) is healthy across the sector as capital expenditures inch higher, but remain below the levels of 2005-2008. Adjusted debt levels are expected to increase modestly in 2013 and 2014, but adjusted debt/EBITDAR is projected to be steady at an industry-weighted average of 2.7x-2.8x. However, operating pressures at J.C. Penney, Sears, Best Buy and RadioShack will continue to weigh on credit metrics at these companies over the balance of 2013. The report, 'U.S. Retail Stats Quarterly - First-Quarter 2013,' is available on Fitch's web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Contact: Monica Aggarwal, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-0282 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Timothy Lee Analyst +1-312-368-3179 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Retail Stats Quarterly -- First-Quarter 2013 here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.