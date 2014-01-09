Fitch: Raiffeisen's Capital Plan Positive, But CEE Risks Remain

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, January 09 (Fitch) Raiffeisen Bank International's (RBI) plan to strengthen its capital, potentially through a EUR2bn capital raising in 1H14, would be credit positive, Fitch Ratings says. It would materially improve the bank's core capitalisation, bringing it into line with peers. But RBI's disproportionately high exposure to central and eastern European and Commonwealth of Independent States (CEE and CIS) markets means it remains more sensitive to negative developments in these countries. RBI would use the capital increase of EUR2.0bn-2.25bn to redeem at least some of its EUR2.5bn participation capital (including EUR1.75bn from the Austrian state). Under Basel III, the participation capital will gradually lose its eligibility as regulatory core capital and be excluded from 2018. We exclude the participation capital from Fitch Core Capital as we consider it non-core and hybrid. The capital raising would improve RBI's Fitch Core Capital ratio to around 10% from just below 8% at end-3Q13. This could lead to an upgrade of the bank's 'bbb' Viability Rating if the operating environment in CEE improves. Most countries are gradually recovering after a difficult few years. However, recovery has yet to materialise in Hungary and Romania, where our sector outlooks remain negative. RBI also announced that it will not sell its Hungarian subsidiary under current conditions, despite receiving several offers in recent weeks. We believe this highlights political and regulatory complexities that make it challenging for foreign banks to exit Hungary, where returns are reduced by unorthodox government measures, such as the punitive bank levy. These complexities and substantial legacy issues, such as unresolved bad debt or reliance on parental funding, make it trickier to sell a local unit. However, some Hungarian-owned banks may be interested in buying market share because of a lack of growth opportunities, especially as the government is keen to increase domestic ownership in a sector owned largely by foreign lenders. Hungary is likely to remain a drag on the group's earnings, but its operations in this country are relatively small in the context of the overall group. RBI plans to shrink exposure to challenging markets such as Slovenia, Hungary and Ukraine and may consider disposals, but maintains a key focus on CEE and CIS markets. We expect the recovery in most CEE countries to support RBI's medium-term performance and improve earnings diversification, which in recent years has been skewed towards RBI's large Russian subsidiary. Contact: Patrick Rioual (Austrian Banks) Director Financial Institutions +49 69 768076 123 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 60325 Frankfurt am Main Anna Deineko (Austrian Banks) Associate Director Financial Institutions +44 20 3530 1538 Michal Bryks (Hungarian Banks) Director Financial Institutions +48 22 338 6293 Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2014 Outlook: Austrian Banks here Raiffeisen Bank International AG here Peer Review: Major Austrian Banks here 2014 Outlook: CEE Banks - Amended here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.