RPT-Fitch Raises U.S. Oil and Natural Gas Price Decks
#Market News
July 29, 2013 / 1:06 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch Raises U.S. Oil and Natural Gas Price Decks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has raised its 2013 U.S. oil and natural gas price deck, as discussed in a special report.

Fitch’s updated 2013 base case West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is $95/bbl and the long-term base case price has been raised to $75/bbl. 2013 stress case WTI was raised to $80.00/bbl, while long-term stress case prices remain unchanged at $50.00/bbl.

Current oil prices remain well above Fitch’s long-term base case expectations. While prices could rise further, Fitch believes that risks to oil prices on the downside remain significant, given still-weak demand and shale-driven gains in supply.

Fitch has raised its 2013 U.S. natural gas price deck to $3.75/thousand cubic feet (mcf), while holding long-term prices unchanged at $4.50/mcf. This reflects a moderate improvement in prompt natural gas market conditions caused by the combination of increased demand and a leveling of gas production. Fitch notes that forward prices remain weak due to the oversupply from shale gas production and a lack of visibility on major new sources of demand until 2016-2018.

The full report ‘Updating Fitch’s Oil and Gas Price Deck’ is available at ‘www.fitchratings.com.'

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
