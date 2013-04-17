Fitch Rate Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund's Senior Notes 'AAA'; Affirms Existing Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AAA' rating to the four series of new senior unsecured notes (Notes) issued by Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE: KYE), a non-diversified closed-end fund managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. Fitch also affirms ratings on the fund's existing Notes and mandatory redeemable preferred stock (MRPS) as listed at the bottom of this press-release. --$6,000,000 of 2.59% Series I Senior Unsecured Notes due Aug. 8, 2018; --$29,000,000 of 3.07% Series J Senior Unsecured Notes due Aug. 8, 2020; --$50,000,000 of 3.72% Series K Senior Unsecured Notes due Aug. 8, 2023; --$45,000,000 of 3.82% Series L Senior Unsecured Notes due Aug. 8, 2025. The closing of the new Notes took place today Apr 16th, 2013 with an aggregate notional issuance of $130 million that is being privately placed with institutional investors. Cash will be funded in August 2013 and used to refinance the fund's maturing $128 million of series C Notes. The remaining $2 million in proceeds will be used to make new portfolio investments (thereby slightly adding leverage). KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating assignments and affirmations reflect: --Sufficient pro forma asset coverage provided to the Notes as calculated per the fund's asset coverage tests; --The structural protections afforded by mandatory collateral maintenance and de-leveraging provisions in the event of asset coverage declines; --The legal and regulatory parameters that govern the fund's operations; --The capabilities of KA Fund Advisors, LLC as investment advisor. FUND PROFILE As of Feb. 28, 2013, the fund's total assets were $1,417 million and total leverage was $432 million, or 30.5% of assets. The leverage consisted of $273 million in outstanding Notes, $39 million drawn on the fund's credit facility and $120 million in mandatory redeemable preferred stock. ASSET COVERAGE The fund's pro forma asset coverage ratios for the Notes, as calculated in accordance with the Fitch total and net overcollateralization tests (Fitch OC tests) per the 'AAA' rating guidelines outlined in Fitch's closed-end fund criteria, were in excess of 100%. This is the minimum asset coverage guideline required by the fund's governing documents and evaluated as such by Fitch. The fund's pro forma asset coverage ratios for the Notes, as calculated in accordance with the Investment Company Act of 1940 (1940 Act), were in excess of 300%, which is the minimum asset coverage required by the 1940 Act at the time of issuance and the fund's governing documents. STRUCTURAL PROTECTIONS Should the asset coverage tests decline below their minimum threshold amounts (as tested on the last business day of each week), under the terms of the notes the fund is required to deliver notice to the note purchasers within five business days. The fund manager is then expected to cure the breach by altering the composition of the portfolio toward assets with lower discount factors (for Fitch OC Tests breaches), or by reducing leverage in a sufficient amount (for both the Fitch OC Tests and the 1940 Act test breaches) within a pre-specified time period (a maximum of 47 calendar days for the Fitch OC Tests and a longer period for the 1940 Act test). Failure to cure an asset coverage breach as described above, an event of default under the terms of the notes. The fund must then deliver a notice within five business days to the note purchasers and a majority vote of note purchasers may then declare all the notes then outstanding to be immediately due and payable. THE FUND Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund invests principally in equity and debt securities of companies in the energy industry, such as energy-related master limited partnerships (MLPs), U.S. and Canadian royalty trusts and income trusts, marine transportation companies, midstream and utilities, and coal companies. The fund's objective is to obtain a high total return with an emphasis on current income. THE ADVISOR KA Fund Advisors, LLC is the fund's investment adviser, responsible for implementing and administering the fund's investment strategy and is a subsidiary of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. (Kayne Anderson) a Securities and Exchange Commission-registered investment adviser. As of Dec. 31, 2012 Kayne Anderson and its affiliates managed approximately $18 billion, including over $15 billion in the Midstream/Energy Sector. Kayne Anderson has invested in MLPs and other midstream energy companies since 1998. CONCURRENT RATING AFFIRMATIONS Fitch affirms the following ratings: --$128,000,000 series C 6.06% Notes due on Aug. 13, 2013 at 'AAA'; --$58,000,000 series D 4.15% Notes due on March 5, 2015 at 'AAA'; --$27,000,000 series E 3-month LIBOR + 155 bps Notes due on March 5, 2015 at 'AAA'; --$30,000,000 series F 3-month LIBOR + 145 bps Notes due on May 10, 2016 at 'AAA'; --$20,000,000 series G 3.71% Notes due on May 10, 2016 at 'AAA'; --$10,000,000 series H 4.38% Notes due on May 10, 2018 at 'AAA'; --$90,000,000 series A 5.48% MRPS due on March 5, 2017 at 'AA'; and --$30,000,000 series B 5.13% MRPS due on May 10, 2018 at 'AA'. RATINGS SENSITIVITY The rating is based on the terms of the Notes stipulating mandatory collateral maintenance and de-leveraging provisions in the event of asset coverage declines. Should the fund fail to cure an asset coverage breach, or the note purchasers not declare the Notes due and payable upon an event of default due to an asset coverage breach, this may lengthen exposure to market value risk and cause the ratings to be lowered by Fitch. The ratings may also be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market risk profile of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could cause the ratings to be lowered by Fitch. For additional information about Fitch closed-end fund ratings guidelines, please review the criteria referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's website. 