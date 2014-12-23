Fitch: Rate Rise May Add Rating Pressure on Some Russian Regions

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 23 (Fitch) The Central Bank of Russia's (CBR) recent sharp rate rise will increase the challenges facing Russian local and regional governments (LRGs) in 2015, Fitch Ratings says. We expect most regions to cut their expenditure to meet most or all of the reduction in revenues. A handful of regions may, however, face downgrades if they are unable to maintain the previous balance of income and costs. The increase in the CBR's key rate to 17% from 10.5% will deepen the severity of the recession in Russia, reducing LRG revenues from corporate income tax (CIT). The rate increase will also raise borrowing costs as LRGs refinance their liabilities. Their borrowings are not large compared with international peers, but for most issuers, debt tends to mature within three years, so that the effect of higher interest rates will be felt rapidly. To assess the potential impact of falling GDP and higher borrowing costs, we simulated the impact of a 10% decline in CIT and a doubling of interest expenses relative to our base case assumptions for 2015. Forecast receipts from personal income tax (PIT) are unchanged in the simulation and current transfers from the federal government increase by 10%, reflecting our view that the federal government will continue to provide LRGs with funding support. Under this scenario, 31 out of 47 Fitch-rated Russian LRGs record negative current balances in 2015, up from with nine under our base case. The aggregate ratio of direct risk to current revenue increases to 58%, from 44%. Lower-rated LRGs are generally more exposed. 'B+', 'BB-', and 'BB' issuers generally pay interest amounting to over 4% of operating revenue under the simulation, and in several cases the ratio is considerably higher. As a result, most 'B+' and 'BB-' issuers report a negative operating balance, as do around half of 'BB' issuers. The ratio tends to be much lower for 'BB+' and investment-grade issuers (notable exceptions are Krasnoyarsk region (BB+/Stable) and the investment-grade rated Khanty-Mansyisk autonomous region). Borrowing costs were already rising following EU and US financial sanctions, and we expect them to remain above 20% in 1Q15. Russian LRGs have shown their ability to control expenditure in the past, and the fall in the value of the rouble may support revenues in export-orientated regions. But overall, the CBR's rate rise will amplify the fall in tax revenue and increase the challenges in controlling operating expenditure, which have already placed a strain on certain Russian LRGs' ratings. Our next scheduled reviews of Russian LRGs will follow the planned calendar for 2015. Ratings of investment-grade LRGs could also be affected the scheduled review of Russia's sovereign rating ('BBB'/Negative) in January. Contact: Vladimir Redkin Senior Director International Public Finance +7 495 956 9901 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya St. Moscow, 115054 Mark Brown Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1588 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Ksenia Ivanova, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 99 01, Email: ksenia.ivanova@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2015 Outlook: International Public Finance here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.