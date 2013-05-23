Fitch Rates ADCB's Subordinated, Lower Tier 2, Notes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank's (ADCB) USD300m 3.125% subordinated notes due May 2023 a final rating of 'A' and CHF150m 1.875% subordinated notes due June 2023 a final rating of 'A '. The notes will be issued under ADCB's USD7.5bn Global Medium Term Note Programme dated 18 February 2013. The notes, issued by ADCB Finance (Cayman) Limited, and guaranteed on a subordinated basis by ADCB, have a 10-year maturity non-callable for 5 years. The subordinated notes have no coupon flexibility and no contractual 'point of non-viability' loss absorption features. The issue documentation includes neither substitution/variation language nor any references to the potential implementation of statutory bail-in laws in the UAE. They qualify as lower Tier 2 regulatory capital (Basel II) under current Central Bank of UAE (CBUAE) regulations, but are not expected to be Basel III compliant. They will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by ADCB on a subordinated basis. According to the draft transaction documents, Fitch understands that the issuer has the option to redeem the subordinated notes -subject to prior CBUAE approval- in full if these are no longer recognised as regulatory Tier 2 capital such as in the case of a change in applicable CBUAE regulations. Rating Rationale - Subordinated Notes Fitch has rated the subordinated notes one notch below ADCB's IDR (of 'A+'), rather than the typical notching from the Viability Rating (VR), as allowed in Fitch's criteria for 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities' for issuers in highly supportive jurisdictions, such as the UAE. The notching down from the IDR reflects Fitch's view that sovereign support is likely to extend to subordinated debt instruments as well as senior obligations, if needed. Fitch has notched the subordinated notes down once from the IDR to reflect above-average loss severity relative to senior debt. As the notes do not have any going concern loss absorption (e.g. interest deferral) features, no additional notches for incremental non-performance risk have been applied. ADCB's Long-term IDR is driven by the extremely high probability of support from the Abu Dhabi and UAE federal authorities, reflecting the bank's systemic importance, a strong track-record of support by the local authorities and the bank's high degree of government ownership (the Abu Dhabi government indirectly holds a 62% stake). Rating Sensitivities - Subordinated Notes The subordinated notes are sensitive to a change in ADCB's IDR. They are also particularly vulnerable to anything that might cause Fitch to change its assumption that extraordinary sovereign support will extend to subordinated debt. In such an event, the anchor rating for notching purposes would become the bank's VR, rather than its IDR. At the bank's current VR of 'bb+', this would trigger a multiple-notch downgrade of the notes to a non-investment grade level. In that regard, although the subordinated notes are not expected to be Basel III compliant, Fitch recognises that Basel III is likely to be implemented in the UAE during the term of the notes. In such an event, Fitch's base case is that the notes would be called. If, however, the notes are subsequently subject to some form of statutory loss absorption, e.g. 'bail-in' in a resolution regime, and the issuer does not/cannot redeem the notes under the 'Regulatory Redemption Event' clause, then the notes would be likely to suffer such a multiple-notch downgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Mahin Dissanayake Director +44 20 3530 1618 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Redmond Ramsdale Director +971 4 424 1202 Committee Chairperson Eric Dupont Senior Director +33 1 4429 91 31 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, and 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities', dated 5 December 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.