Fitch Rates & Affirms Preferred Shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund on Merger

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, March 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns ratings to preferred shares issued by Nuveen New York AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NRK) in connection with the fund reorganizations described below. Fitch assigns 'AAA' long-term ratings and 'F1' short-term ratings to three series of Variable Rate Demand Preferred Shares (VRDP shares), 'AAA' long-term ratings and 'F1+' short-term ratings to one series of VRDP shares, and 'AAA' long-term ratings to one series of Variable Rate Muni-Fund Term Preferred Shares (VMTP shares). Fitch also affirms the 'AAA' rating assigned to one existing series of MTP shares of NRK in connection with the transactions described below. NRK is a municipal closed-end fund (CEF) managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC (NFA) and subadvised by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC (NAM). Fitch takes the following rating actions on the preferred shares noted below issued by NRK: --$112,300,000 of VRDP Shares, Series 1, due Aug. 1, 2040, rated 'AAA/F1'; --$164,800,000 of VRDP Shares, Series 2, due Aug. 1, 2040, rated 'AAA/F1'; --$161,700,000 of VRDP Shares, Series 3, due Dec. 1, 2040, rated 'AAA/F1'; --$50,000,000 of VRDP Shares, Series 4, due June 1, 2040, rated 'AAA/F1+'; --$50,700,000 of VMTP Shares, Series 2014, due Oct. 1, 2014, rated 'AAA'; --$27,680,000 of MTP Shares, 2.55% Series 2015, due May 1, 2015, affirmed at 'AAA'. FUND REORGANIZATIONS As approved by common and preferred shareholders of each fund with respect to its reorganization(s), NRK acquired substantially all the assets and liabilities of Nuveen New York Premium Income Municipal Fund, Inc. (NNF), Nuveen New York Investment Quality Municipal Fund, Inc. (NQN), Nuveen New York Select Quality Municipal Fund, Inc. (NVN), Nuveen New York Quality Income Municipal Fund, Inc. (NUN), and Nuveen New York Dividend Advantage Municipal Income Fund (NKO) (the acquired funds). Upon the closing of the reorganizations, holders of VRDP shares of NQN, NVN, NUN, and NKO received, in exchange for each VRDP share held immediately prior to the reorganizations, one VRDP share of a new series of NRK (the acquiring fund) having substantially similar terms. Fitch now marks the old series of VRDP shares of NQN, NVN, NUN, and NKO as Paid in Full. Also, upon the closing of the reorganization of NNF, holders of VMTP shares of NNF received, in exchange for each VMTP share held immediately prior to the reorganization, one VMTP share of a new series of NRK (the acquiring fund) having substantially identical terms. Fitch now marks the old series of VMTP shares of NNF as Paid in Full. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'AAA' long-term ratings primarily reflect: --Sufficient asset coverage provided to the preferred shares as calculated per the fund's overcollateralization (OC) tests; --The structural protections afforded by mandatory de-leveraging provisions in the event of asset coverage declines; --The legal and regulatory parameters that govern the fund's operations; --The capabilities of NFA as investment advisor and NAM as subadvisor. ASSET COVERAGE As of Jan. 31, 2013, the fund's pro forma asset coverage ratio for total outstanding preferred shares, as calculated in accordance with the Investment Company Act of 1940, was in excess of the minimum asset coverage of 225% required by the fund's governing documents (Preferred Shares Asset Coverage Test). As of the same date, the fund's pro forma effective leverage ratio was below the 50% and 45% maximum leverage ratio allowed by the fund's governing documents for the MTP shares and VMTP and VRDP shares, respectively (Effective Leverage Test). In the event of asset coverage declines, the fund's governing documents will require the fund to reduce leverage in order to restore compliance with the test(s) breaching the required threshold(s). STRESS TESTS Fitch performed various stress tests on the fund to assess the strength of the structural protections available to the VRDP shares, the VMTP shares, and the MTP shares compared to the rating stresses outlined in Fitch's closed-end fund rating criteria. These tests included determining various 'worst case' scenarios where the fund's leverage and portfolio composition migrated to the outer limits of the fund's operating and investment guidelines. Only under remote circumstances, such as increasing the fund's issuer concentration, while simultaneously migrating the portfolio to a mix of 80% long-term 'BBB' bonds and 20% high yield bonds, did the asset coverage available to the preferred shares fall below the 'AAA' threshold, and instead passed at an 'AA' rating level. Given the highly unlikely nature of the stress scenarios, and the minimal rating impact, Fitch views the fund's permitted investments, municipal issuer diversification framework and mandatory deleveraging mechanisms as consistent with an 'AAA' rating. THE FUND The fund is a closed-end management investment company regulated by the Investment Company Act of 1940. The fund currently invests primarily in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. NFA, a subsidiary of Nuveen Investments, is the fund's investment advisor, responsible for the fund's overall investment strategy and its implementation. NAM is a subsidiary of NFA and oversees the day-to-day operations of the fund. Nuveen Investments and its affiliates had approximately $219 billion of assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2012. RATINGS SENSITIVITY The ratings assigned to the preferred shares may be sensitive to material changes in the leverage composition, portfolio credit quality or market risk of the fund, as described above. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could cause ratings to be lowered by Fitch. The fund has the ability to assume economic leverage through derivative transactions which may not be captured by the fund's Preferred Shares Asset Coverage test or Effective Leverage Ratio. The fund does not currently engage in derivative activities and does not envision engaging in material amounts of such activity in the future. For additional information about Fitch rating guidelines applicable to debt and preferred stock issued by closed-end funds, please review the criteria referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess this rating were the public domain and Nuveen Fund Advisors. 