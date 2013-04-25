Fitch Rates Ageas Asia's Senior Unsecured Notes Final 'A-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Ageas Capital (Asia) Ltd's USD250m 4.125% senior unsecured notes due 2023 a final rating of 'A-'. The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received and the final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 11 April 2013. Key Rating Drivers The notes are issued by Ageas Capital (Asia) Ltd and are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Ageas Insurance Company (Asia) Limited (AICA). The notes are rated the same level as AICA's IDR to reflect average recovery prospects of senior debt held at an operating company. The proceeds from the debt issue will be used to refinance Ageas Capital (Asia) Ltd's USD100m outstanding senior debt due 2014 and for general corporate purposes. Fitch believes this will strengthen AICA's capital adequacy positions. Rating Sensitivities The debt rating is subject to the same factors that might affect AICA's Long-Term IDR. An upgrade of the rating is unlikely in the near term unless AICA makes significant progress in improving its market presence in Hong Kong. Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a decline in the local solvency ratio to below 200% over an extended period. Financial leverage rising above 28% on a sustained basis may also be negative for the ratings. The ratings may also be downgraded if the parent company Ageas SA/NV's rating (BBB+/Stable) is downgraded or if Fitch views that the strategic importance of AICA to the group has diminished. For additional details, see Fitch's commentaries dated 26 March and 11 April 2013. Contact: Akane Nishizaki Associate Director +852 2263 9942 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Terrence Wong Director +852 2263 9920 Committee Chairperson Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Media Relations: Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 11 January 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.