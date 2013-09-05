Fitch Rates Alior Bank 'BB'; Stable Outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Poland-based Alior Bank SA a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB' with a Stable Outlook, Viability Rating (VR) of 'bb' and National Long-term rating of 'BBB+(pol)' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of ratings is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, VIABILITY RATING Alior's ratings reflect its limited franchise, rapid credit expansion and ambitious growth plans to 2016 (including in somewhat higher risk segments), relatively short track record and moderate internal capital generation. They also take into account significant impaired loan origination and material key management risk as departures of certain individuals could hamper successful execution of Alior's strategy, in Fitch's view. These factors are balanced by Alior's conservative funding strategy (based almost solely on customer deposits), experienced management team, good cost efficiency (despite very fast expansion of the branch network) and advanced systems, which support effective management of the bank. Alior employs a largely urban-based banking strategy and plans to double its market share by 2016 in SME and retail segments. In particular, the bank plans to strengthen its position in cash and consumer finance loans. At end-H113, Alior's market share in total sector assets reached 1.6% after rapid growth since its foundation in late 2008 (2009-2012 CAGR: 51%). At end-H113, the gross loan book (up 22% ytd) was split 16% mortgages, 37% other retail (mostly unsecured) and 47% companies. Origination of impaired loans has been substantial and Fitch believes that this will continue due to the economic slowdown, further fast credit expansion and the seasoning of the loan book. At end-H113, the impaired loans ratio was 6.4% (market average 7.6%). However, the ratio with a 12-month lag, calculated as impaired loans at end-H113 divided by end-H112 gross loans was 9.3%. Alior's impaired loans ratio reflects however a small share (about half the market average) of relatively low risk residential mortgages in the loan book. The coverage of impaired loans by specific reserves was moderate at 57%. In Q213, the bank raised its recovery estimates for impaired unsecured retail loans, and reduced their coverage to 61% (down 7pp qoq). Alior's capitalisation is only adequate in light of its considerable growth appetite and moderate internal capital generation. In December 2012, the bank raised fresh equity externally through an initial public offering on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (PLN626m net equity increase). However, this increase has already been partly absorbed in H113 by fast credit growth (mostly in the higher capital absorbing non-retail segment) and the higher capital requirement for operational risk (the calculation of which is related to performance). Consequently, the Fitch core capital ratio shrank to 12.4% at end-H113 from 14.6% at end-2012. Management views an 11% Tier 1 ratio as a minimum comfortable level for running the bank (end-H113: 12.5%). The bank's operating profit has been supported by fast revenue growth and good cost efficiency. Alior's non-interest income equals about half of total revenues (notably higher than peers) and is mainly sourced from bancassurance activity. However, this income is sensitive to the volume of disbursed loans, the fast growth of which may not be sustainable in the future. In H113, Alior's net interest margin was broadly flat at a solid 418bp (2012: 433bp), supported by a lending mix skewed towards higher-yield products and a healthy funding structure. In H113, loan impairment charges were a sizable 200bp (annualised) of average gross loans (2012: 214bp) and are likely to remain high. Alior's recoveries of NPLs have been reasonable so far, but could come under pressure in case of economic stress, as the bank's tailored pricing of credit risk (using complex credit models) has not yet been fully tested through the economic cycle. Alior's funding structure is a rating strength as it is based mainly on customer deposits (90% of total funding at end-H113), which are mainly sourced from retail savings. Alior wants to keep its loans (net of reserves) to deposits below 100% (end H113: 99%), but this could be challenging in light of the planned fast growth to end-2016, especially if deposits become more expensive. At end-H113, Alior's short-term wholesale refinancing needs were manageable at about PLN1.4bn. The bank maintains a minimum 10% coverage of customer deposits by liquid assets (comprising mainly Polish sovereign and central bank debt securities). Market risk is relatively low as Alior is not involved in proprietary trading, but offers trading transactions to own customers within reasonable limits. The bank fully funds its foreign currency loans (about 12% of the loan book at end-H113) through foreign currency deposits. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The Support Rating of '5' reflects Fitch's view that potential support from the bank's largest shareholders cannot be relied upon. In December 2012, Carlo Tassara (an Italian holding company) reduced its majority stake in the bank to 36% (from 97.2%) and plans to exit the bank by end-2013. Other significant shareholders are European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (8.8%) and Genesis Asset Managers (6.1%, a specialist investment management company which focuses on emerging market equities). The remaining shares are widely held. The Support Rating Floor of 'No Floor' reflects Fitch's opinion that potential sovereign support cannot be relied upon in light of Alior's small systemic importance. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch does not expect changes to the bank's IDRs, National Ratings and VR in the short term, as indicated by the Stable Outlook. However, downward pressure on Alior's ratings could arise from further material deterioration in asset quality or considerably weaker internal capital generation. An upgrade of Alior's VR and IDRs would likely require a moderation of growth rates and a longer track record of solid performance and stable asset quality trends; further deepening of the bank's franchise would also be credit positive. Fitch has assigned Alior the following ratings: Long-Term foreign currency IDR: 'BB', Stable Outlook Short-Term foreign currency IDR: 'B' National Long-Term Rating: 'BBB+(pol)', Stable Outlook National Short-Term rating: 'F2(pol)' Viability Rating: 'bb' Support Rating: '5' Support Rating Floor: 'No Floor' 