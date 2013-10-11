RPT-Fitch Rates Almazergienbank 'BB-'; Outlook Stable

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Oct 11 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia-based Almazergienbank (AEB) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of ‘BB-’ with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL LONG-TERM RATING, SUPPORT RATING

AEB’s Long-term IDRs reflect Fitch’s view that there is a moderate probability that the bank could receive support, if needed, from the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) (BBB-/ Stable). This view is based on (i) Yakutia’s majority ownership stake and control over the bank’s activities through the supervisory board; (ii) AEB’s meaningful policy role in the region; (iii) a reasonable support track record; and (iv) the limited cost of any potential support relative to the local budget.

Yakutia’s government directly owns a 74% stake in the bank, while a further 23% is ultimately controlled by local diamond-mining company, Alrosa (BB-/Rating Watch Positive), which, in Fitch’s view, also has firm links with the local government. The authorities would like to attract a third-party minority shareholder in the medium term, allowing the government-held stake to potentially fall below 51%, although a complete exit is less likely.

AEB is the second-largest bank in the region after Sberbank, with significant business serving both local companies and households. Fitch estimates that at end-H113 government-controlled companies accounted for 20% of gross loans, with a further 14% being government-subsidised mortgages. The bank also has about 20% of retail deposits in the region.

The track record of support includes moderate equity contributions in 2011-2013, and as a sign of indirect support, Fitch also considers material and relatively stable funding (64% of total corporate deposits at end-H113) from the government-controlled sources.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATING

The bank’s ‘b’ Viability Rating (VR) reflects its solid regional franchise, satisfactory asset quality and loan impairment reserves (LIRs), reasonable overall profitability, and adequate liquidity position supported by acceptable concentration levels and reliance on relatively stable (due to affiliation) funding sources. However, the VR also considers only adequate capitalisation, rapid growth to date and some potentially risky large exposures.

Asset quality is satisfactory, particularly non-performing loans (NPL; more than 90 days overdue) and restructured loans, which accounted for 3% and 6%, respectively, of assets at end-H113. In Fitch’s view, this is due to (i) the mostly short tenors of corporate loans; (ii) material exposure to government-controlled companies (20% of gross loans at end-H113) about half of which was covered by direct government guarantees; and (iii) relatively low risk retail lending (mainly residential mortgages and unsecured consumer loans, provided to employees of the bank’s corporate clients). The overall level of LIRs at 6% at end-H113 was sufficient relative to the reported problem loans.

However, credit risks are significant due to rapid past growth (23% in 2012) and some loans therefore being unseasoned, material single-name concentration in loans (the largest 20 equal to 2.5x Fitch core capital (FCC) at end-H113) and the largest corporate borrowers reporting mainly weak financial performance.

AEB’s liquidity position is adequate with a solid level of highly liquid assets (cash, short-term bank placements and unencumbered repoable securities) sufficient to cover 25% of customer deposits at end-H113.

Capitalisation is only adequate, as reflected by the FCC/risk weighted assets ratio of 13% at end-H113, which should be considered together with limited internal capital generation capacity (ROE of 7% for 2012) and uncertainty regarding potential additional capital contributions from the region. In the absence of fresh equity injections, the pace of loan growth may reduce.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs

AEB’s Long-term IDRs are sensitive to changes in Fitch’s view of the ability and/or propensity of the regional government to provide support. The IDRs could also be downgraded as a result of a weakening of the ties between the government of Yakutia and the bank, for example if the government’s stake became a minority one. Upside potential would require an upgrade of the region and strengthening of the support framework for the bank.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR

Downward pressure on AEB’s VR could arise from a marked downturn in the operating environment leading to a material asset quality deterioration and/or liquidity pressure. The VR could mainly benefit from stronger capitalisation and franchise, and reduction of single-name concentration on both sides of the balance sheet.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term foreign currency IDR assigned at ‘BB-'; Outlook Stable

Short-term foreign currency IDR assigned at ‘B’

Long-term local currency IDR assigned at ‘BB-'; Outlook Stable

National Long-term Rating assigned at ‘A+(rus)'; Outlook Stable

Viability Rating assigned at ‘b’

Support Rating assigned at ‘3’