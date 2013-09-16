Fitch Rates American Axle's Secured Term Loan A 'BB+/RR1'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of 'BB+/RR1' to American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.'s (AAM) new $150 million secured term loan A due 2018. AAM is the principal operating subsidiary of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL). The Fitch Issuer Default Rating (IDR) for both AXL and AAM is 'B+' and the Rating Outlook for both is Positive. The new term loan A is part of an amendment to AAM's secured credit facility. In addition to adding the term loan, the amended credit facility has also increased the size of AAM's revolver to $523.5 million from $365 million, shifted its maturity to 2018 from 2016, and reduced its pricing. In addition, the facility's net priority leverage ratio covenant has loosened slightly, with the covenant increased to 2.75x until March 31, 2015, followed by step-downs to 2.5x on March 31, 2015 and 2.25x on March 31, 2016. This is about one-quarter turn higher than the covenants in the prior version of the facility. AXL intends to use proceeds from the new term loan A to fund the redemption of a portion of AAM's 9.25% senior secured notes due 2017, as well as for general corporate purposes. As of June 30, 2013, $340 million in principal was outstanding on the 9.25% notes. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings and Positive Outlook for AXL and AAM are supported by Fitch's expectation that the drivetrain and driveline supplier's credit profile will strengthen over the intermediate term, despite some deterioration over the past year. AXL continues to benefit from strong pickup and sport-utility vehicle (SUV) production at its two largest customers, General Motors Company (GM) and Chrysler Group LLC (Chrysler), and the company's margins are rising back toward their historical levels among the strongest in the U.S. auto supply industry. Weakness in AXL's profitability and credit profile over the past year was largely due to temporary factors, including production inefficiencies tied to two new product programs, as well as incremental costs tied to the closure of the company's Detroit Manufacturing Complex (DMC) and Cheektowaga Manufacturing Facility (CKMF). The recovery rating of 'RR1' on the new term loan A is based on its strong collateral coverage, including virtually all of the assets of AXL and AAM, leading to recovery prospects of 90% or higher in a distressed scenario. Looking ahead, Fitch views the increasing diversification of AXL's book of business as a credit positive that will reduce the company's outsized reliance on U.S. light truck production. Passenger car, crossover, and commercial vehicle related programs comprise a growing portion of the company's revenue base, while an expanding list of customers is reducing AXL's traditional reliance on GM for the majority of its business. The latter includes an increasing number of non-U.S. manufacturers as well, which will further geographically diversify the company's book of business. AXL's backlog of new business currently stands at $1.25 billion, 60% of which is for passenger car and crossover programs and 40% for programs outside North America. By 2015, AXL expects about half of its revenue to come from non-GM programs. It is notable that AXL has largely avoided the weakness that other suppliers have experienced in Europe, as only 3% the company's 2012 revenue was derived in the region. Despite its increasing revenue diversification, AXL's ratings will continue to be weighed upon in the near term by its heavy exposure to GM's light truck platform, although the significant progress AXL has made in reducing its cost base places it in a better position today to withstand any future downturn in light truck demand. Also, with the recent introduction of GM's redesigned full-size pickups and the forthcoming introduction of its redesigned SUVs, Fitch expects near-term demand for GM's full-size trucks and SUVs to remain high, which will benefit AXL's profitability. AXL's ratings are also weighed upon by risks associated with the large number of new programs currently ramping up. Although Fitch views the increasing diversification as a credit positive overall, there are risks associated with the start-up of new programs. AXL's leverage (debt/Fitch-calculated EBITDA) increased during the 12 months ended June 30, 2013, to 4.8x from 3.4x in the year-earlier period on an increase in debt and a decline in EBITDA. Overall, debt rose to $1.5 billion from $1.2 billion while Fitch-calculated EBITDA declined to $322 million from $347 million. Fitch expects leverage to improve meaningfully over the intermediate term as the company looks for opportunities to reduce debt and as EBITDA grows on higher business levels and stronger margins. Fitch expects leverage to trend down toward the mid-3x range by year-end 2013 and potentially below 3x by the end of 2014. Free cash flow (FCF; calculated as net cash from operations less gross capital expenditures) in the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, was a use of $403 million, pressured by a number of non-recurring items. Going forward, Fitch expects FCF to improve as new product programs gain traction and capital spending trends down toward more typical levels once the company moves past the heaviest part of its new business roll-out. Also, following $225 million in pension contributions in 2012, AXL is not expected to have any meaningful required pension contributions for the next several years, which will further bolster FCF. For 2013, above-normal capital spending is likely to keep FCF for the year modestly negative, but Fitch expects it to grow and turn positive in 2014 on higher production, improved margins and lower capital spending. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include: --Continued progress on diversifying the company's revenue base; --Sustained positive free cash flow generation; --A decline in leverage to the mid-3x range; --Sustained EBITDA margins of 12% or higher. Negative: The current Rating Outlook is Positive. As a result, Fitch does not currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood, individually or collectively, leading to a rating downgrade. However, the following developments could lead Fitch to revise the Rating Outlook to Stable or Negative, or downgrade the ratings: --Significant production inefficiencies and associated cash burn tied to the start-up of new programs; --Lack of progress on meaningful leverage reduction; --A shift in management's plans to strengthen the company's credit profile; --An unexpected prolonged disruption in the production of GM's full-size pickups and SUVs. Contact: Primary Analyst Stephen Brown Senior Director +1-312-368-3139 Fitch Ratings, Inc., 70 West Madison Street, Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Craig D. Fraser Managing Director +1-212-908-0310 Committee Chairperson Mark A. Oline Managing Director Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: -- Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (Aug. 5, 2013); -- Evaluating Corporate Governance (Dec. 12, 2012); -- Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers (Nov. 13, 2012). PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.