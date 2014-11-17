Fitch Rates Anima Re Notes 'BBB(EXP)'; Affirms ATLANTICLUX's IFS at 'BBB+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/FRANKFURT, November 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Anima Re A IC Limited's (Anima Re) proposed EUR55m value of business in-force (ViF) transaction an expected rating of 'BBB(EXP)'. The assignment of the final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received. Fitch has also affirmed Luxembourg-based ATLANTICLUX Lebensversicherung S.A.'s (ATL) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB+' and ATL's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'. The Outlooks on ATL's ratings are Stable. At the same time Fitch has affirmed ATL's SQ ReVita ViF transaction and its Salam III Sukuk (Islamic bond) programme at 'BBB'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of ATL's ratings reflects the insurer's track record of strong profitability, low investment risk and strong capital position. These positive rating factors are partly offset by ATL's dependence on unit-linked products and its fairly small size. The proposed Anima Re notes, as well as the existing SQ ReVita notes and Salam III Sukuk programme, are rated at the same level as ATL's IDR. This is because despite their structured features, Fitch treats these transactions as effectively having the same credit characteristics as a senior unsecured corporate obligation of ATL. This is due to their partly recourse nature, and what Fitch views as a lack of bankruptcy remoteness in the structures. Anima Re is a newly established incorporated cell of Anima Re ICC Limited incorporated under The Company (Guernsey) Law 2008 that has been set up specifically to issue the ViF notes. The cell acts as a "transformer vehicle" in this transaction and will enter into a reinsurance contract with ATL. Through this reinsurance contract, ATL will cede one third of the remaining mortality risk of a German block of business policies and around 55% of the remaining mortality risk of a French block of business policies to Anima Re and part of the lapse risk from a designated block of existing French and German insurance policies. A retrocession contract will be set up between Anima Re and Partner Reinsurance Europe Ltd (IFS AA-/Stable) for all mortality risk in the designated portfolio, therefore leaving Anima Re with only lapse risk. Proceeds from the transaction will be used by ATL to pay back existing financing of acquisition costs covered by a factoring agreement with its parent FWU AG and to finance market development activities together with FWU AG. The Anima Re transaction will have no material impact on ATL's credit fundamentals such as financial leverage or capitalisation. Fitch views positively the further diversification of ATL's financing of acquisition costs, which is currently very reliant on the factoring agreement with FWU AG. However, the transaction will increase ATL's total financing commitments (TFC) to total available capital ratio to an estimated 2.3x, from 1.3x at end-1H14. Although this is a high ratio, it is not currently affecting ATL's ratings, as ATL's ViF notes are paid back through acquisition fees included in the insurance premiums of the designated blocks of business policies and because of the provisions included in ATL's contractual agreements with its distribution partners, which significantly reduce the insurer's credit risk arising from lapses. ATL's TFC ratio will increase further if and when Salam III's third and final tranche of USD40m is issued in 1H15. However, Fitch does not expect the TFC ratio to exceed 2.5x (the trigger level for a potential downgrade) for a sustained period as retained earnings and planned repayments of the existing notes will help reduce the TFC ratio. Fitch views ATL's bottom-line profitability as strong. Despite its cost-intensive distribution channels ATL achieved annualised return on assets (RoA) of 0.8% in 1H14 (FY13: 1.08%; FY12: 0.56%) and has continually reported RoAs of more than 0.5% since 2007. ATL's fee income, and hence earnings, depend on the market value of assets under management (AuM), which increased to EUR543m at end-1H14 from EUR526m at end-2013, supporting the company's earnings prospects. ATL faces only limited direct investment risks as policyholders or other external parties providing guarantees offered within ATL's products bear the risk of falling equity markets. The remaining mortality and disability risks are largely reinsured. ATL's Prism factor-based model (Prism FBM) score was 'Extremely Strong' based on year-end 2013 financials. This view is also supported by the company's regulatory solvency ratio of 236% at end-1H14 (end-2013: 214%). The quality of capital is also good, as ATL does not rely on subordinated debt. Fitch expects that ATL will maintain its strong solvency levels and will continue to upstream only moderate dividends to its parent companies FWU AG and VHV. In 1H14, ATL's shareholders used EUR14.9m of retained earnings to increase the company's paid-in capital. Fitch views this as positive as it improves the quality of ATL's capital by reducing the distributable proportion. For the first nine months of 2014 ATL reported gross written premiums (GWP) of EUR99.9m (9M13: EUR96.1m) and new business volume of EUR471.1m (9M13: EUR439m). ATL's strong new business growth of 8% in 2013 compares favourably with the German life insurance market, which reported a 11.6% decline of new business volume in 2013, and shows the benefits of ATL's diversification by geography. ATL offers unit-linked and annuity products in France, Germany, Spain and Italy. The company had total assets of EUR632.5m at end-1H14, and is owned by FWU AG (74.9%) and VHV (25.1%). FWU AG is owned by Management Forum International GmbH, Muenchen (10%), a holding-company owned by the Dirrheimer family, Dr Manfred Dirrheimer (85%) and SwissRe Europe S.A. (5%), and VHV is a medium-sized German insurance group. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade of ATL's ratings is unlikely in the medium term, due to the insurer's fairly small size. However, over the longer term key ratings triggers for an upgrade include significant improvements in the company's franchise and scale, with levels of both GWP and capitalisation maintained or increased. A significant and sustained deterioration in profitability resulting in a ROA below 0.4% over a prolonged period could result in a downgrade. Additionally, an increase in the TFC ratio to more than 2.5x could lead to a downgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Ralf Ehrhardt Associate Director +44 20 3530 1551 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London, E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Dr. Christoph Schmitt Director +49 69 768076 121 Committee Chairperson Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4 September 2014, and Insurance-Linked Securities Methodology, dated 8 August 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.