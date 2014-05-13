Fitch Rates ANZ's Equity Index Linked Notes 'AA-(emr)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, May 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today assigned a 'AA-(emr)' rating to Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited's (ANZ; AA-/Stable) 8 Year NZD Equity Index Linked Notes (ISIN: XS0946634077). ANZ's other ratings are unaffected by this action. The notes are 100% principal-protected. Coupon payments are linked to the performance of the KOSPI 200. The 'emr' (excluding market risk) modifier reflects that the rating does not incorporate the market risk attached to the size of the coupon payments on the notes. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES The rating of the notes is aligned with ANZ's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) as they represent unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of ANZ. Any change in ANZ's Long-Term IDR will be reflected in the rating of the notes. For more details on ANZ's rating sensitivities, see 'Fitch Affirms Australia's Big Four Banks' dated 23 October 2013, available at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Primary Analyst Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd. Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW 2000 Secondary Analyst Andrea Jaehne Director +61 2 8256 0343 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 31 January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.