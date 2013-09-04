Fitch Rates ANZ's Series 2013-5 Covered Bonds 'AAA'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, September 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited's (ANZ, AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 2013-5 issue of EUR1bn mortgage covered bonds due in September 2018, with a 12-month extendable maturity, a rating of 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. This brings the total issuance from ANZ's covered bond programme to AUD13.25bn. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is based on ANZ's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA-', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2 (high), and an asset percentage (AP) of 87%, which is equal to Fitch's breakeven AP for a 'AAA' rating, supporting a 'AA' rating on a probability of default (PD) basis, and a 'AAA' rating after giving credit for recoveries. The Outlook on the covered bonds reflects the Stable Outlook on ANZ's IDR. The D-Cap's main driver is the high risk assessment for liquidity gap and systemic risk. This is mainly driven by a weak pre-maturity test for the programme's hard bullet maturity bonds, which allows for a mandatory six-month asset sale period prior to a scheduled hard bullet covered bond maturity. Fitch has assessed the time required to sell cover pool assets in Australia to be 12 months in a stressed market scenario. The D-Cap of 2, when combined with the institution's IDR and recovery uplift, continues to support a 'AAA' rating on the covered bonds. As of July 2013, the cover pool consisted of 54,433 loans secured by first-ranking mortgages of Australian residential properties with a total outstanding balance of AUD15.7bn. The portfolio is wholly made up of full documentation loans which have a weighted average (WA) current loan-to-value ratio of 64.3%, a Fitch calculated WA indexed current loan-to-value ratio of 64.8% and a weighted average seasoning of 20 months. The cover pool is comprised of: floating-rate loans 91.7%; fixed-rate loans 8.3%; and interest only loans 27.7%. The mortgage portfolio is geographically distributed across Australia's states, with the largest concentrations being in Victoria (33.6%) and New South Wales (28.9%). In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated a weighted average frequency of foreclosure for the cover assets of 9.2%, and a weighted average recovery rate of 60.4%. The agency's mortgage default analysis is based on its Australian residential mortgage criteria. Maturity mismatches are significant, with the weighted-average residual life of the assets at 17.4 years, and of the liabilities at 4.8 years. KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if: the issuer's Long-Term IDR were to be downgraded by two or more notches; the D-Cap fell by more than one category; or if the programme's AP rose above the breakeven AP of 87%. Contacts: Primary Analyst Claire Heaton Director +61 2 8256 0361 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Secondary Analyst James Leung Director +61 2 8256 0322 Committee Chairperson Ben McCarthy Managing Director +61 2 8256 0388 The source of information used to assess these ratings was Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used in the analysis of the rated bonds is public. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10 September 2012; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds ', dated 13 May 2013; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum', dated 13 May 2013; 'APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria', dated 1 August 2013; 'APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum - Australia', dated 1 August 2013; 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity & Refinance Stress Addendum' dated 3 June 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 