RPT-Fitch Rates Arap Turk Bankasi 'BB-'; Outlook Stable

May 28 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Turkey’s Arap Turk Bankasi A.S. (A&T Bank) Long-term local and foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of ‘BB-’ with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The bank’s IDRs and National Rating are driven by its standalone financial strength, as measured by the ‘bb-’ Viability Rating (VR). The VR reflects A&T Bank’s small size, high concentrations on both sides of the balance sheet and its niche franchise. However, it also considers the bank’s mostly reasonable financial metrics and extended track record of fairly stable performance.

The bank’s specialisation is cross-border business with MENA countries and, in particular, Libya. A&T Bank provides a wide range of trade finance services and also lends directly to a client base of around 400, mainly well established Turkish companies. Concentrations in lending are high but the bank has a long track record of minimal credit losses. A&T Bank is largely financed by attractively priced funding obtained from Libyan Foreign Bank (LFB), its 62% owner. LBF is wholly-owned by Libya’s Central Bank.

Capital adequacy ratios are considered quite modest given the bank’s risk profile. Discussions regarding a capital increase to be subscribed by LFB have long been ongoing but so far without result. If approved, expansion plans are fairly ambitious. Fitch would have reservations about the bank’s ability to successfully diversify activities away from its core business niche, although management is not currently planning a sharp change of focus.

A&T Bank’s other shareholders are Turkiye Is Bankasi (Is Bank; BBB/Stable) with 21%, T.C. Ziraat Bankasi (BBB-/Stable) 15%, and Kuwait Investment Company with around 2%. Fitch does not assign ratings to either LFB or the Libyan sovereign, and so does not factor any support from LFB into A&T Bank’s ratings.

At the same time, Fitch acknowledges the track record of support from LFB, which provides stable and attractively priced funding to A&T Bank, appoints key senior management and is instrumental in introducing business to its subsidiary. LFB controls a large number of subsidiaries in Europe and MENA countries and Fitch believes that support in the form of funding and business introductions is commonly provided to such banks.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The bank’s IDRs and National Rating are sensitive to a change in the VR. The bank’s VR could be downgraded in case of (i) a change in the political and economic environment in Libya depressing business flows and the quality of the bank’s assets; (ii) a reduction of the bank’s strategic importance to LFB, evidenced by a withdrawal of funding or business or both; or (iii) a substantial deterioration in asset quality. However, these scenarios do not represent Fitch’s base case. Upside potential for the ratings is limited given the bank’s limited franchise, dependence on parent funding and exposure to the Libyan market.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs assigned at ‘BB-'; Outlook Stable

Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs assigned at ‘B’

Viability Rating assigned at ‘bb-’

Support Rating assigned at ‘5’

Support Rating Floor assigned at ‘No Floor’

National Long-term Rating assigned at ‘A+(tur)'; Outlook Stable