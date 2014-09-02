Fitch Rates Arcelik's Upcoming Bonds 'BB+(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/DUBAI/PARIS, September 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Arcelik AS's prospective notes of up to EUR500m an expected rating of 'BB+(EXP)'. The final rating of the bond is contingent upon Fitch receiving final documents conforming to information already received. The expected rating is in line with Arcelik's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating of 'BB+', as the notes will be direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of Arcelik and rank parri passu with all other other outstanding unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the company. The notes are expected to be used to refinance exisiting short-term debt and for general corporate purposes. The bonds include a negative pledge provision binding Arcelik, as well as financial reporting obligations, restrictions on certain corporate reorganisations, cross-acceleration and certain events related to bankruptcy and insolvency of the company or any other principal subsidiary, and a covenant limiting transactions with affiliates that do not comply with an arms-length principle. KEY RATING DRIVERS Stable Financial Performance Arcelik's 2Q14 financial results were broadly stable and within Fitch's expectations. A recent slowdown in the domestic economy was balanced by international revenue growth, supported by market share gains and depreciation in the Turkish lira. Free cash flow (FCF) remained negative in 2013 due to increasing working capital needs. Fitch expects muted revenue growth in the medium term as the domestic economy further slows down, and funds from operations (FFO) margins to be in line with historical averages. High Working Capital Needs Arcelik has a high working capital-to-sales ratio due to the Turkish market practice of the manufacturer providing financing for customer purchases. Working capital needs increased to 38% of sales as of end-2013 from 32% at end-2012, also due to the depreciation in the Turkish lira and political instability in 3Q13. Fitch believes that the scope for slowing cash drain will depend on inventory management and a focus on receivables. Effective working capital management remains key to returning Arcelik to positive FCF generation. Persistent negative FCF would place pressure on the ratings. Strong Growth in International Markets Arcelik has achieved strong top line growth in the past two years outside Turkey, taking advantage of both more price-conscious consumers in western Europe and its previous marketing and distribution network expansion efforts. Further growth in developed markets in the short- to medium-term is likely as the company continues to capitalise on its present momentum and current market trends, although this may place pressure on profitability as the company focuses on expanding market share. Although the company's geographic diversity is improving, Turkey still accounst for 37% of revenue , which remains a negative rating factor. Stable Adjusted Leverage Expected Arcelik's reported leverage is negatively affected by its higher-than-average working capital needs, as a significant portion of durable goods are sold on credit in Turkey. While this is partly financed by Arcelik, consumer credit risk is transfered to retailers while Arcelik's credit risk to retailers is covered by bank letters of credit. Fitch adjusts Arcelik's debt by netting off the debt portion of trade receivables above 60 days of revenues to enable a more accurate peer comparison. On this basis, Arcelik's FFO-adjusted leverage was 1.9x at end-2013 (down from 2.8x at end-2012). Fitch expects slower delevaraging in the next two years until political risk subsidies, but still forecasts FFO adjusted leverage slightly below 2.0x, supporting the current ratings. Increased Macroeconomic Risks A prolonged decline in the Turkish lira, together with other domestic shocks from the country's political crisis, poses a risk for Turkish corporate ratings in 2014. Although Arcelik's FX exposure is somewhat balanced by its export revenues and hedging, it is still vulnerable to a sharper-than-expected slowdown in the domestic market and any cost increases that could result from Turkish lira depreciation. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: - Receivables-adjusted FFO gross leverage ratio above 2.0x - FFO margin below 8% (FYE13: 10%) - Consistently negative FCF - Increase in the unhedged gap between foreign currency debt and receivables Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include: - Significant improvement in the business profile - Reduced structural FX risks - Receivable-adjusted FFO gross leverage ratio below 1x - FFO margins consistently above 10% - FCF margin above 2% on a sustained basis Contact: Principal Analyst Cigdem Cerit Analyst +90 212 279 1065 Supervisory Analyst Bashar Al Natoor Director +971 44241242 Al Thuraya Tower 1 Office 1805 Dubai Media City Committee Chair Emmanuel Bulle Senior Director +34 93 323 8411 Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. 