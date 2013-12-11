Fitch Rates Arch Capital Group (U.S.) Inc.'s Senior Notes Issue 'A-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-' rating to Arch Capital Group (U.S.) Inc.'s (Arch U.S.) new $500 million issue of senior notes due 2043. A full list of Fitch's existing ratings on Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) and its subsidiaries, which were not affected by today's action, follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS Arch U.S. is a wholly owned subsidiary of ACGL, and ACGL has fully and unconditionally guaranteed the notes on a senior unsecured basis. Fitch's rating on Arch U.S.'s issuance is equivalent to its ratings on ACGL's currently outstanding senior unsecured notes. The company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for the purchase of CMG Mortgage Insurance Company (CMG) and funding growth opportunities in mortgage and other select businesses. Fitch's ratings on ACGL reflect the company's consistently strong run rate profitability, low financial leverage, strong interest and preferred dividend coverage and well managed reserve risk. The ratings also reflect potential volatility from large catastrophe-related events and potential adverse development due to the relatively large proportion of its reserves derived from longer duration casualty lines of business. Fitch believes that ACGL's financial leverage ratio continues to be modest at 6.9% as of Sept. 30, 2013, down slightly from 7.4% at year-end 2012. Following the $400 million senior note issuance, ACGL's pro forma financial leverage ratio increases to approximately 14.2% at Sept. 30, 2013, remaining below Fitch's expectation of 15%-20%. ACGL's operating earnings-based interest and preferred dividend coverage improved to a very strong 15.3 times (x) through the first nine months of 2013, following 8.1x in 2012. ACGL's coverage averaged a favorable 10.6x from 2008-2012. In February 2013, ACGL announced its plan to enter the U.S. mortgage insurance market through the acquisition of CMG and the operating platform of PMI Mortgage Insurance Co. (expected to close by year-end or early 2014, subject to regulatory approval) for approximately $300 million. This expansion represents an opportunity for an additional diversified source of earnings. However, it also represents a challenge in generating favorable profitability in a line of business that experienced severe difficulty during the financial crisis. Nevertheless, Fitch expects that ACGL's approach to developing this business will be controlled and prudently managed to the company's conservative underwriting and risk-management standards. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include continued growth in equity into a larger market position and size/scale, while maintaining favorable run-rate earnings and low volatility, with a combined ratio in the low 90s. In addition, continued reasonable operating leverage, with a net written premiums-to-equity ratio of 0.8x of lower, a financial leverage ratio at or below 20% and operating-earnings-based interest and preferred dividend coverage of at least 10x could generate positive rating pressure. Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include sizable adverse prior year reserve development that caused Fitch to question ACGL's better than peer underwriting results and lower than peer underwriting volatility. In addition, increases in underwriting leverage above 1.0x net written premiums-to-equity ratio or equity-credit adjusted financial leverage above 25% could generate negative rating pressure. Fitch has assigned the following rating: Arch Capital Group (U.S.) Inc. --$500 million 5.144% senior notes due 2043 'A-'. Fitch currently rates ACGL and its subsidiaries as follows: Arch Capital Group, Ltd. --IDR 'A'; --$300 million 7.35% senior unsecured notes due 2034 'A-'; --$325 million 6.75% series C non-cumulative preferred shares 'BBB'. Arch Reinsurance Ltd. Arch Reinsurance Company Arch Reinsurance Europe Underwriting Limited Arch Insurance Company Arch Excess and Surplus Insurance Company Arch Specialty Insurance Company Arch Indemnity Insurance Company Arch Insurance Company (Europe) Limited --IFS 'A+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe Senior Director +1-312-606-2321 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Martha Butler, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-3191 Committee Chairperson R. Andrew Davidson, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-3144 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --Insurance Rating Methodology (Nov. 13, 2013). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology -- Amended here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.