Fitch Rates AXA Insurance Singapore IFS 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, June 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned AXA Insurance Singapore Pte Ltd (AXA Insurance Singapore) a 'AA-' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'AA-' IFS rating reflects Fitch's view of AXA Insurance Singapore's 'Core' status within the AXA group, notably supported by its 100% ownership and intra-group reinsurance agreements. AXA Insurance Singapore is the group's second largest non-life operation in Asia and its strategy is fully aligned with group ambitions. Fitch expects the AXA group to provide additional financial support to the company, in case of need. AXA Insurance Singapore is a leading non-life insurer domiciled in Singapore. In 2013, gross written premiums were SGD430m (EUR254m), equally split bewteen individual and corporate policyholders. Fitch views the company as being both profitable (reflected in its 97% average net combined ratio over five years) and strongly capitalised (185% of the local capital requirement at end-2013). Investment policy is highly conservative, mostly focusing on highly rated fixed income instrument and cash. In addition, AXA Insurance Singapore has no financial debt on its balance sheet. RATING SENSITIVITIES Factors that could lead to a downgrade of AXA Insurance Singapore include a downgrade of the AXA group rating, a change in Fitch's view of the Singapore unit's strategic position within the AXA group, or a material weakening of its standalone financial profile or profitability. An upgrade of the AXA group rating could lead to an upgrade of AXA Insurance Singapore.