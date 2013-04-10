Fitch Rates Banca Mediocredito del Friuli Venezia Giulia 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, April 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Banca Mediocredito del Friuli Venezia Giulia S.p.A. (MFVG) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+', Short-term IDR of 'F2', Viability Rating (VR) of 'b' and Support Rating of '2'. The Outlook is Negative. RATING ACTION RATIONALE MFVG's IDRs and Support Rating are based on support from its majority shareholder, the Autonomous Region of Friuli Venezia Giulia (FVG, 'A'/Negative/'F1'). Fitch believes that MFVG's role in supporting the local economy means that it is strategic to FVG and therefore that the region would provide timely support to the bank if needed. The Negative Outlook mirrors that on the majority shareholder and Italy's sovereign rating. MFVG's VR primarily reflects the bank's small size, its weak asset quality, poor profitability, reliance on wholesale funding and tight capitalisation. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS and SUPPORT RATING The bank's IDRs are based on support from its majority shareholder, FVG. MFVG performs an important role for the public sector in its home region, where it acts as a development bank and manages regional credit funds aimed at supporting local businesses. MFVG has a solid track record of relationships and knowledge of clients based in Friuli Venezia Giulia. The region considers MFVG as a vehicle to pursue its economic policies, which in Fitch's opinion means that its propensity to provide support is high. In the agency's opinion, the region has strong financial flexibility, which is also reflected in its rating being two notches above Italy's sovereign rating. In 2011-2012, the region injected EUR38m of fresh capital in MFVG, acquiring the 51.46% majority. Fitch believes future liquidity or capital support would be compatible with the region's asset size and solid budgetary performance. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING MFVG's IDRs and Support Ratings are sensitive to changes in Fitch's assumptions regarding the ability or propensity of its main shareholder to provide support. A downgrade of FVG would likely result in a downgrade of MFVG's IDRs. MFVG's ratings would also come under pressure if Fitch changed its assumptions about the region's ability to provide support, which could result from growth at the bank that could make support more difficult for the region. A lower strategic importance for the region, including a change in the ownership structure, which Fitch currently does not expect would also be negative for the IDRs. As MFVG operates as a bank in Italy, its IDR is effectively capped at the sovereign rating. Its IDRs are therefore sensitive to a downgrade of Italy's rating to below MFVG's rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR MFVG's VR reflects the bank's small size and its operations as a provider of medium- and long-term lending to the corporate sector, which is suffering in a weak macro-economic environment. The bank's asset quality has deteriorated significantly and gross impaired loans were high at 21.9% of gross loans according to the bank's end-2012 preliminary results. Loan impairment allowance coverage of impaired loans was low at 26.9% at end-June 2012, and Fitch expects coverage to increase, which would put further pressure on profitability. Operating profitability has been weak as earnings have suffered from higher funding costs. Cheap central bank funding supported earnings in 2012, but high impairment charges put pressure on operating profitability. Fitch expects profitability, which mostly relies on interest on loans, to remain under pressure in 2013 and 2014 in a weak operating environment where loan impairment charges will remain high. MFVG has diversified its funding sources by offering retail deposits through online accounts. However, the bank remains dependent on wholesale funding, which accounted for about 70% of non-equity funding at end-June 2012. Wholesale funding maturities are high in 2013 and 2014, and the bank will have to increase its customer funding to ease pressure on liquidity. Fitch expects that FVG would provide liquidity support to the bank if needed. This support could take the form of deposits or guarantees for MVFG's funding from third parties. The bank's capitalisation is tight given its size and weak asset quality. In Fitch's opinion, a further capital increase could be required if asset quality deteriorates further. The agency expects that FVG would provide additional capital if required. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR The bank's VR is sensitive to a further deterioration of asset quality and capitalisation, which would put the rating under pressure if its already weak levels deteriorated further. An upgrade of the VR would require a material improvement in asset quality and profitability and stronger liquidity, which Fitch does not expect in the near future. The VR could also see upward pressure if capitalisation improved materially. The VR is also sensitive to changes in the bank's liquidity. Fitch expects the bank to increase customer funding gradually, which over time should ease pressure on funding. Inability to do so would place the VR under further pressure while a structural improvement in funding and a reduction in maturity mismatches, which will be difficult given the long maturities of the bank's loan portfolio, could give rise to upward pressure on its VR. Applicable criteria 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' dated 15 August 2012, 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' dated 10 August 2012 and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated 12 December 2012 are available on www.fitchratings.com. 