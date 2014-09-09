Fitch Rates Banco BAC San Jose, S.A. 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK/SAN SALVADOR, September 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an initial 'BBB-' long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and 'BBB' long-term local currency IDR to Banco BAC San Jose, S.A. (BAC San Jose). The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also assigned a Viability Rating (VR) of 'bb+'. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRs and Support Rating BAC San Jose's IDRs reflect the support it would receive from its parent, Banco de Bogota ('BBB+'/'F2'), should it be required. Banco de Bogota's ability to support BAC San Jose is reflected in its IDR. As part of BAC-Credomatic group, BAC San Jose is considered as 'core' to its parent, based on its meaningful size; its important contribution to consolidated net income and its key role in Banco de Bogota's regional strategy. The bank's Support Rating (SR) of '2' reflects Banco de Bogota's high probability to provide support to BAC San Jose, if required. The Outlook Stable reflects that in the opinion of the agency, BAC San Jose's IDRs will likely remain unchanged over the foreseeable future while Banco de Bogota keeps its risk profile. VR The VR reflects BAC San Jose's high performance, solid asset quality, as well as an adequate capital levels considering the bank's risks and growth expectations. The VR also considers the bank's high dollarization and sovereign risk exposure. BAC-Credomatic network enjoys a highly-recognized franchise in Central America due to its leadership position in the consumer loan, credit card businesses and regional treasury management. The strong footprint of the entities that form part of this regional group explains operating under a different brand to that of its parent, as well as to maintain distinct product and independent management. BAC San Jose is one of the most profitable banks in Costa Rica. The bank's results stand out for its income diversification, outstanding operating efficiency and controlled loan loss provisions. These factors balance the low net interest margin resulting from carrying out most of its operations in USD. The bank has good underwriting-standards, surveillance and collection processes drive lower delinquency ratios than its main domestic competitors. The loan portfolio has an adequate diversification by economic sector, credit segment and largest obligors. Similar to other private bank in Costa Rica, a large portion of BAC San Jose's operations are denominated in US dollars. This represents a potential source for credit risk, if there were a substantial devaluation in the local currency. Nevertheless, this exposure is limited by the exchange rate sensitivity analysis conducted prior to the credit approval. The entity open currency position limits a negative impact on its capital rations resultant from exchange rate devaluation. BAC San Jose's capital levels are favored by the steady accumulation of profits. In Fitch's opinion, the entity's capital allows it to have sufficient loss absorption capacity as well as to support the expected growth. Due the entity's growth is in line with its internal capital generation, Fitch expects its capitalization will continue adequate in the foreseeable future. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRs and Support Rating BAC San Jose's IDRs would be upgraded should Costa Rica's sovereign rating and country ceiling be upgraded. Downward risk for the bank's IDRs is limited given its parent support but the IDRs could also change if Fitch's assessment of Banco de Bogota's ability or willingness to support its subsidiaries changes. VR A better balance between operations in local and foreign currency, which also increases the prevalence of the bank in the market, as well as a lower exposure in non-investment grade sovereign securities, could increase BAC San Jose's VR. On the other hand, should asset quality deteriorate or capital ratio (Fitch Core Capital/Risk Weighted Assets) decline below to 11% its VR would be pressured downwards. PROFILE BAC San Jose is the fourth largest bank in Costa Rica in terms of assets and ranks number one among the private-owned entities. It is a relevant player in consumer loan, credit card and payroll payments. BAC San Jose's strong local franchise is reflected in the fact that it is the third largest entity in terms of time deposits, its diversified funding base, its ample ATM network and its leadership in electronic and mobile services. As other private banks in Costa Rica, the entity operates primarily in US dollars. This is due to the fact that most local currency operations are carried out by state-owned banks. Fitch has assigned the following ratings: --Long-term IDR 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term IDR 'F3'; --Local currency long-term IDR 'BBB'; Outlook Stable; --Local currency short-term IDR 'F3'; --Support rating '2'; --Viability rating 'bb+'. 