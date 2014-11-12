Fitch Rates Banco Safra S.A.'s CHF 100MM Senior Unsecured Notes 'BBB'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a long-term foreign currency rating of 'BBB' to Banco Safra S.A.'s (Safra) upcoming issuance of senior unsecured notes in Swiss Francs (CHF) with maturity of five years. The notes will be issued through Safra's Cayman Branch. The amount of the notes is CHF 100 million and the coupon is 1.5% p.a. The principal will be paid at the maturity of the issuance on Dec. 11, 2019, and interest payments will be made annually. Settlement will be made in CHF. The notes are part of a global medium-term note program of up to USD5 billion and its proceeds will be used by Safra for general corporate purposes. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating assigned to Safra's new issuance corresponds to the bank's Issuer Default Ratings ('BBB'; Outlook Stable) and ranks equal with other senior unsecured debt. Safra's IDRs are determined by its Viability Rating of 'bbb', which reflects its solid franchise and consistent performance through economic cycles. The bank's conservative risk policies have proven Safra's ability to manage risks and adapt its balance sheet and ensure comfortable liquidity levels even during periods of economic volatility. RATING SENSITIVITIES Unless structural characteristics are changed, further upgrades may be limited in view of the current business model of Safra, which weighs mostly on a wholesale funding structure and the maintenance of sufficient, albeit tight, capital ratios. An unexpected deterioration of its strong asset quality, that negatively impacts its profitability and capitalization metrics may trigger a negative rating review. Safra is 99.99% controlled by Joseph Safra and his family and was the fifth largest private bank in Brazil in terms of total assets as of September 2014. Contact: Primary Analyst Robert Stoll Director +1-212-908-9155 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Eduardo Ribas Associate Director +55-11-4504-2213 Committee Chairperson Franklin Santarelli Managing Director +1-212-908-0739 Media Relations: Jaqueline Carvalho, Rio de Janeiro, Tel: +55 21 4503 2623, Email: jaqueline.carvalho@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31, 2014); --'National Scale Ratings Criteria' (Oct. 30, 2013). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.