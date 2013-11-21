Fitch Rates Bank BRISyariah 'AA+(idn)'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, November 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia-based PT Bank BRISyariah's (BRIS) a National Long Term Rating of 'AA+(idn)'. BRIS is the third-largest sharia-compliant bank in Indonesia. 'AA' National Ratings denote expectations of very low default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. The default risk inherently differs only slightly from that of the country's highest rated issuers or obligations. KEY RATING DRIVERS BRIS's National Long-Term Rating of 'AA+(idn)' reflects Fitch's belief that BRIS's parent, PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (BRI, AAA(idn)/Stable), would be highly likely to provide extraordinary support, if needed because BRIS is the core subsidiary that BRI is using to expand in sharia banking in Indonesia. BRIS is rated one notch down from its parent to take into account BRIS's smaller size relative to other sharia-compliant banks in Indonesia and small profit contribution to its parent. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any significant dilution in ownership by or perceived weakening of support from BRI would put pressure on BRIS's National Rating. Fitch expects BRIS to continue to be BRI's only core subsidiary to expand its sharia banking business in Indonesia. Contacts: Primary Analyst Iwan Wisaksana Director +62 21 2902 6406 Secondary Analyst Julita Wikana Director +62 21 2902 6405 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 15 August 2012, "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, and "Rating FI subsidiaries and Holding Companies" dated 10 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.