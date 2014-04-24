RPT-Fitch Rates Bank ICBC Indonesia's MTNs 'AAA(idn)'/'F1+(idn)'

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 24 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned ratings to PT Bank ICBC Indonesia’s (AAA(ind)/Stable) proposed medium-term notes (MTNs) as follows:

- MTN with maturity of up to three years assigned National Long-Term Rating of ‘AAA(idn)'; and

- MTN with maturity of 370 days assigned National Short-Term Rating of ‘F1+(idn)'.

The bond issue will be up to IDR500bn in size and the proceeds will be used to support the company’s business growth. This is Bank ICBC Indonesia’s first MTN issue.

‘AAA’ National Long-Term Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by Fitch on its national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned to issuers or obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative to all other issuers or obligations in the same country.

‘F1’ National Short-Term Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. On Fitch’s National Rating scale, this rating is assigned to the lowest default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the liquidity profile is particularly strong, a “+” is added to the assigned rating.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The MTNs are rated at the same level as Bank ICBC Indonesia’s National Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings as they constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of the company and rank equally with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.

Bank ICBC Indonesia’s ratings reflect Fitch’s expectation of strong support and commitment from its majority shareholder, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (ICBC Ltd; A/Stable), if needed. These ratings also take into account Bank ICBC Indonesia’s strategic role in supporting ICBC Ltd’s business expansion, particularly in south-east Asia. In Fitch’s view, Indonesia is one of the important markets for ICBC Ltd’s business growth in Asia. The expectation of support is reinforced by ICBC Ltd’s 98.61% ownership in Bank ICBC Indonesia, name association and appointment of an ICBC Ltd executive as Bank ICBC Indonesia’s president commissioner.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Any changes in Bank ICBC Indonesia’s National Ratings would affect these issue ratings. Any perceived weakening of support from or significant dilution in ownership by ICBC Ltd would put pressure on Bank ICBC Indonesia’s National Ratings. However, Fitch sees this prospect as remote in the foreseeable future, given Bank ICBC Indonesia’s strategic importance to ICBC Ltd in expanding business in Indonesia. There is no rating upside as these ratings are at the top of the scale.